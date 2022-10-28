Everton are currently 12th on the English Premier League table with 13 points earned in 12 games played under Frank Lampard.
How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?
A look into Everton Football Club - owners, stadium, and more
Name: Everton Football Club
Establishment: 1878
Nickname: The Toffees
Stadium: Goodison Park
Current club owners: Farhad Moshiri
Current manager: Frank Lampard
Club captain: Seamus Coleman
Current club position: 13th
Everton are struggling to hit the ground running under Frank Lampard who is yet to instill a winning mentality in his players so far.
Everton have amassed a total of 25 trophies since they were established in 1878 and they are yet to win another one after clinching their last title in 1996.
- 9 English Cups
- 1 Winners Cup
- 5 FA Cups
- 9 English Supercups
- 1 English 2nd Tier Cup
Everton are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.
Current Squad
- Jordan Pickford
- Asmir Begovic
- Billy Crellin
- Andy Lonergan
- Nathan Patterson
- Eldin Jakupovic
- Mason Holgate
- Michael Keane
- Yerry Mina
- Ben Godfrey
- Vitaliy Mykolenko
- Seamus Coleman
- James Tarkowski
- Ruben Vinagre
- Conor Coady
- Reece Welch
- Kyle John
- Joseph Anderson
- Andros Townsend
- Tom Davies
- Abdoulaye Doucoure
- Dwight McNeil
- Stanley Mills
- Amadou Onana
- Isaac Price
- Idrissa Gueye
- James Garner
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin
- Alex Iwobi
- Demarai Gray
- Antony Gordon
- Salomon Rondon
- Neal Maupay
Did you know?
- The tower in Everton’s crest is actually Prince Rupert’s Tower, located in the Everton district of Liverpool.
- Everton have remained in the top division since 1954, and were founding members of the Premier League in 1992.
- The first ever penalty shootout in the European Cup was between Everton and Borussia Monchengladbach, with Everton winning 4-3.
- Everton holds the record for the most seasons in England’s top tier, at 111 seasons out of 114 as of 2014/15. The club spent 1930/31 and 1951-54 outside of the top flight.
- The Toffees experienced the biggest rise in Premier League finishing position from one season to the next – finishing 17th in 2003/04 and then fourth in 2004/05.
