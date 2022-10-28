How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Establishment: 1878

Nickname: The Toffees

Stadium: Goodison Park

Current club owners: Farhad Moshiri

Current manager: Frank Lampard

Club captain: Seamus Coleman

Current club position: 13th

Everton are struggling to hit the ground running under Frank Lampard who is yet to instill a winning mentality in his players so far.

Everton have amassed a total of 25 trophies since they were established in 1878 and they are yet to win another one after clinching their last title in 1996.

9 English Cups 1 Winners Cup 5 FA Cups 9 English Supercups 1 English 2nd Tier Cup

Everton are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

Jordan Pickford Asmir Begovic Billy Crellin Andy Lonergan Nathan Patterson Eldin Jakupovic Mason Holgate Michael Keane Yerry Mina Ben Godfrey Vitaliy Mykolenko Seamus Coleman James Tarkowski Ruben Vinagre Conor Coady Reece Welch Kyle John Joseph Anderson Andros Townsend Tom Davies Abdoulaye Doucoure Dwight McNeil Stanley Mills Amadou Onana Isaac Price Idrissa Gueye James Garner Dominic Calvert-Lewin Alex Iwobi Demarai Gray Antony Gordon Salomon Rondon Neal Maupay

The tower in Everton’s crest is actually Prince Rupert’s Tower, located in the Everton district of Liverpool.

Everton have remained in the top division since 1954, and were founding members of the Premier League in 1992.

The first ever penalty shootout in the European Cup was between Everton and Borussia Monchengladbach, with Everton winning 4-3.

