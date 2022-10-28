EVERTON

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

A look into Everton Football Club - owners, stadium, and more

An aerial view of Goodison Park, home to Everton FC.
An aerial view of Goodison Park, home to Everton FC.

Everton are currently 12th on the English Premier League table with 13 points earned in 12 games played under Frank Lampard.

Name: Everton Football Club

Establishment: 1878

Nickname: The Toffees

Stadium: Goodison Park

Current club owners: Farhad Moshiri

Current manager: Frank Lampard

Club captain: Seamus Coleman

Current club position: 13th

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the pre-match warm-up of Everton v Crystal Palace on October 22, 2022.
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford during the pre-match warm-up of Everton v Crystal Palace on October 22, 2022.

Everton are struggling to hit the ground running under Frank Lampard who is yet to instill a winning mentality in his players so far.

Everton have amassed a total of 25 trophies since they were established in 1878 and they are yet to win another one after clinching their last title in 1996.

  1. 9 English Cups
  2. 1 Winners Cup
  3. 5 FA Cups
  4. 9 English Supercups
  5. 1 English 2nd Tier Cup

Everton are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

Everton manager Frank Lampard celebrates at the end of the Premier League match at Goodison Park on October 22, 2022.
Everton manager Frank Lampard celebrates at the end of the Premier League match at Goodison Park on October 22, 2022.
  1. Jordan Pickford
  2. Asmir Begovic
  3. Billy Crellin
  4. Andy Lonergan
  5. Nathan Patterson
  6. Eldin Jakupovic
  7. Mason Holgate
  8. Michael Keane
  9. Yerry Mina
  10. Ben Godfrey
  11. Vitaliy Mykolenko
  12. Seamus Coleman
  13. James Tarkowski
  14. Ruben Vinagre
  15. Conor Coady
  16. Reece Welch
  17. Kyle John
  18. Joseph Anderson
  19. Andros Townsend
  20. Tom Davies
  21. Abdoulaye Doucoure
  22. Dwight McNeil
  23. Stanley Mills
  24. Amadou Onana
  25. Isaac Price
  26. Idrissa Gueye
  27. James Garner
  28. Dominic Calvert-Lewin
  29. Alex Iwobi
  30. Demarai Gray
  31. Antony Gordon
  32. Salomon Rondon
  33. Neal Maupay
  • The tower in Everton’s crest is actually Prince Rupert’s Tower, located in the Everton district of Liverpool.
  • Everton have remained in the top division since 1954, and were founding members of the Premier League in 1992.
  • The first ever penalty shootout in the European Cup was between Everton and Borussia Monchengladbach, with Everton winning 4-3.
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin on October 22, 2022.
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin on October 22, 2022.
  • Everton holds the record for the most seasons in England’s top tier, at 111 seasons out of 114 as of 2014/15. The club spent 1930/31 and 1951-54 outside of the top flight.
  • The Toffees experienced the biggest rise in Premier League finishing position from one season to the next – finishing 17th in 2003/04 and then fourth in 2004/05.

