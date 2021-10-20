Everton's Calvert-Lewin still sidelined by thigh injury

The England international has not featured since August 28 because of a quadriceps problem and his rehabilitation has hit a stumbling block, with Everton saying he will "remain out for a number of weeks".

"Calvert-Lewin will continue to receive specialist treatment and an update on the England international's fitness will be provided in due course," said a statement from the Premier League club.

The 24-year-old was Everton's top-scorer with 21 goals last season and he had found the back of the net in each of his first three matches this term before injury struck.

Meanwhile, Toffees boss Rafael Benitez has urged his side to remain composed following their first home defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss to West Ham last weekend.

The Spanish manager was unhappy with the way Everton responded to Angelo Ogbonna's goal 16 minutes from time at Goodison Park.

"The main thing we learned from the West Ham game is that, even conceding, even in difficult situations against a good team, you have to continue doing things the right way," Benitez told evertontv.

"Don't panic, don't rush and play long balls without controlling the second ball. There we could do better.