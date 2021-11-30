RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venezuela job

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Argentine Jose Nestor Pekerman

Argentine Jose Nestor Pekerman Creator: Yuri CORTEZ
Argentine Jose Nestor Pekerman Creator: Yuri CORTEZ

Veteran Argentine coach Jose Pekerman was appointed Tuesday to take over the Venezuela national team, tasked with leading them to the 2026 World Cup.

Recommended articles

"I know I'm in the right place. We have one idea in common: leave a mark," the 72-year-old Pekerman said during his presentation in Caracas.

Venezuela are the only member of CONMEBOL never to have qualified for a World Cup. They are already out of the running for next year's tournament in Qatar with four qualifiers still to play.

Pekerman coached Argentina to the 2006 World Cup, losing on penalties to hosts Germany in the quarter-finals. He led Colombia to the same stage of the 2014 World Cup and then to the last 16 in Russia.  

He replaces Leo Gonzalez, who was in charge on an interim basis after the resignation of Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro in August over unpaid wages.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venezuela job

Ex-Argentina, Colombia coach Pekerman handed Venezuela job

Gerrard hopes Grealish gets warm welcome on Villa return

Gerrard hopes Grealish gets warm welcome on Villa return

Messi looking to prove a point in Ligue 1 after seventh Ballon d'Or

Messi looking to prove a point in Ligue 1 after seventh Ballon d'Or

Klopp urges Liverpool not to lash out in revenge at Everton

Klopp urges Liverpool not to lash out in revenge at Everton

Tuchel tells Jorginho to ignore Ballon d'Or snub

Tuchel tells Jorginho to ignore Ballon d'Or snub

Guardiola concerned by Man City's injury 'emergency'

Guardiola concerned by Man City's injury 'emergency'

Nick Mwendwa's free on Sh10m cash bail

Nick Mwendwa's free on Sh10m cash bail

Benzema not upset after Ballon d'Or snub - Ancelotti

Benzema not upset after Ballon d'Or snub - Ancelotti

Carrick in charge of Man Utd for Arsenal clash as Rangnick awaits visa

Carrick in charge of Man Utd for Arsenal clash as Rangnick awaits visa

Trending

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Ralf Rangnick reportedly rejected an interim manager role at Chelsea in January

Kenyan Teenager's dream of training with Man Utd finally comes true [Video]

Manchester United Academy trainees

Belenenses against Benfica ended early after hosts start with nine players

Belenenses started with nine players against Benfica on Saturday Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Man City, PSG and Real Madrid among Champions League qualifiers

Gabriel Jesus scored the winner for Manchester City against Paris Saint-Germain Creator: Oli SCARFF