'His voice is worth $1Billion'- Fans react to Morgan Freeman's speech at the 2022 World Cup opening Ceremony

Morgan Freeman made a guest appearance which excited everyone as he underlined the importance of football and how it impacts our daily lives.

The actor is 85 years old and the calmness in his voice when he was speaking has left people speaking about him and wanting to hear more from the renowned American movie star.

“Football spans the world, unites nations in their love of the beautiful game. What brings together nations, brings together communities. There is a common thread of hope, jubilation and respect." Said Freeman.

Freeman's speech was all about unity despite coming from different races and not speaking the same language. The pauses in between the speech especially when he was speaking to Ghanim al Muftah carried the day.

What is wrong with Freeman's left hand?

Morgan had a glove on his left hand while speaking at the opening ceremony in Qatar. People are of course talking about but there are no concrete conclusions on what is wrong with his hand.

Pulse Sports is tracking down the conversation and we will inform you immediately in case there will be a development on the stated story.

The first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off at 19:00 pm EAT with Qatar playing against Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.