QATAR 2022

'His voice is worth $1Billion'- Fans react to Morgan Freeman's speech at the 2022 World Cup opening Ceremony

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Morgan Freeman is trending after making a headline appearance at the opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Morgan Freeman at the FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022.
Morgan Freeman at the FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway after statement performances from various artists who graced the venue in the opening ceremony.

Morgan Freeman made a guest appearance which excited everyone as he underlined the importance of football and how it impacts our daily lives.

The actor is 85 years old and the calmness in his voice when he was speaking has left people speaking about him and wanting to hear more from the renowned American movie star.

Ghanim al Muftah (right) and Morgan Freeman (left) at the FIFA World Cup during Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony on November 20, 2022.
Ghanim al Muftah (right) and Morgan Freeman (left) at the FIFA World Cup during Qatar 2022 Opening Ceremony on November 20, 2022. AFP

“Football spans the world, unites nations in their love of the beautiful game. What brings together nations, brings together communities. There is a common thread of hope, jubilation and respect." Said Freeman.

Freeman's speech was all about unity despite coming from different races and not speaking the same language. The pauses in between the speech especially when he was speaking to Ghanim al Muftah carried the day.

Morgan had a glove on his left hand while speaking at the opening ceremony in Qatar. People are of course talking about but there are no concrete conclusions on what is wrong with his hand.

Ghanim al Muftah (right) and Morgan Freeman (left) at the FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022.
Ghanim al Muftah (right) and Morgan Freeman (left) at the FIFA World Cup on November 20, 2022. AFP

Pulse Sports is tracking down the conversation and we will inform you immediately in case there will be a development on the stated story.

The first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off at 19:00 pm EAT with Qatar playing against Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

