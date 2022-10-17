EPL

Find out why coins were thrown at Pep Guardiola at Anfield

Pep Guardiola was targeted with coins after Phil Foden's goal was disallowed at Anfield on October 16, 2022.

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola react after a City goal was disallowed after a VAR check on October 16, 2022.
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola react after a City goal was disallowed after a VAR check on October 16, 2022.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed coins were thrown towards him from the crowd during Manchester City's defeat at Liverpool on October 16, 2022.

The instance occurred during the second half at the Anfield Stadium moments after Phil Foden's goal was disallowed controversially.

It is not the first time there has been crowd trouble around games involving Liverpool and City at Anfield, with the rivalry between the two clubs having grown considerably in recent years.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures during the Premier League match at Anfield on October 16, 2022.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures during the Premier League match at Anfield on October 16, 2022. AFP

City's team bus was pelted with bottles and other objects in 2018 as it arrived at the Merseyside ground for a Champions League encounter.

"Next time we will do it better. It didn't get me. They try it again next year." Joked Guardiola in the post-match conference.

Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp apologized on behalf of the Liverpool fraternity when he got to learn of the incident as he termed it as a horrible incident.

Liverpool's James Milner (L) is challenged by Manchester City's Phil Foden during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City on October 16, 2022.
Liverpool's James Milner (L) is challenged by Manchester City's Phil Foden during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City on October 16, 2022. AFP

"Oh, horrible. I am sorry. I apologise for that. I had no idea about it. It never should happen, never." He stated.

Liverpool also released a statement after the match stating that the matter is being investigated and those found guilty will be punished.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds the supporters after the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City on October 16, 2022.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds the supporters after the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City on October 16, 2022. AFP

"We are aware of an incident involving objects being thrown into the technical area at today's game. This is totally unacceptable behaviour and not the standards of behaviour we expect at Anfield. This incident will be fully investigated using CCTV and those found guilty will be punished, including a lifetime ban from Anfield Stadium and a possible football banning order." Read the Liverpool statement.

Manchester City lost to Liverpool with Mohamed Salah's lone goal being the decider at full time.

