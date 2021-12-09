RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Football great Pele hospitalized for tumor treatment

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pele has been in poor health in recent years, and has spent various stints in the hospital

Pele has been in poor health in recent years, and has spent various stints in the hospital Creator: NELSON ALMEIDA
Pele has been in poor health in recent years, and has spent various stints in the hospital Creator: NELSON ALMEIDA

Brazilian football legend Pele has been hospitalized for treatment of a previously identified colon tumor, his doctors said Wednesday, the latest health issue for the 81-year-old icon.

Recommended articles

The three-time world champion was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo "for follow-up treatment of the colon tumor identified in September this year," his medical team said in a statement.

"The patient is stable, and is expected to be released in the coming days."

It did not say when Pele was hospitalized.

Pele underwent surgery for the tumor on September 4, spending a month in the hospital before being released to continue chemotherapy.

The star's public relations agency described the latest hospital stay as routine.

"He went in for chemo. He always has to go to the hospital for the treatment," it said in a note.

"Papi is Great," said Pele's daughter Flavia Kurtz under a photo of him at the hospital after the procedure she posted to Instagram just after 7:00 pm (1000 GMT). 

Her sister Kely Nascimento, who has provided fans with updates on her father's condition, posted the same photo to Instagram.

"This was not a surprise. It was already scheduled and is part of the treatment," she said in the caption.

"In two or three days he will be back home to enjoy Christmas."

Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- Pele's real name -- has been in poor health in recent years, and has spent a number of stints in the hospital.

He has used a walker at his latest public appearances, which have grown increasingly rare.

But he maintains an active presence on social media, recently congratulating Lionel Messi for winning his seventh Ballon d'Or and posting a tribute to fellow South American star Diego Maradona on the first anniversary of his death.

The only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), Pele burst onto the global stage at just 17 by scoring dazzling goals, including two in the final against hosts Sweden, as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time in 1958.

"O Rei" (The King) went on to have one of the most storied careers in sport, scoring more than 1,000 goals before retiring in 1977.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Football great Pele hospitalized for tumor treatment

Football great Pele hospitalized for tumor treatment

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Spurs' clash with Rennes postponed after Covid outbreak

Spurs' clash with Rennes postponed after Covid outbreak

Barcelona to 'start from scratch' after Champions League exit

Barcelona to 'start from scratch' after Champions League exit

Snow pushes Atalanta v Villarreal to Thursday evening

Snow pushes Atalanta v Villarreal to Thursday evening

Man Utd's youngsters held by Young Boys

Man Utd's youngsters held by Young Boys

Gomes strike helps Lille to 'history' against Wolfsburg

Gomes strike helps Lille to 'history' against Wolfsburg

Benfica beat Dynamo Kiev to knock out Barca

Benfica beat Dynamo Kiev to knock out Barca

Lyon docked point for trouble in abandoned Marseille game

Lyon docked point for trouble in abandoned Marseille game

Trending

Rangnick pleasantly surprised by winning start at Man Utd

Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday Creator: Paul ELLIS

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain struggled against Lens before escaping with a 1-1 draw Creator: François LO PRESTI

He is not a robot - Joe Cole backs Mendy after horror show at West Ham

Edouard Mendy was at fault for Arthur Masuaku's winner in a 3-2 loss to West Ham (Credit: The Sun)

Dortmund's Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing comment

Dortmund midfielders Jude Bellingham (L) and Marco Reus (R) remonstrate with referee Felix Zwayer on Saturday Creator: Ina FASSBENDER