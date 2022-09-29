Former Arsenal & Cameroon star Alex Song gifts wife multi-million apartment on her birthday [Photo]

Fabian Simiyu
Alex Song has gifted his wife a luxurious apartment in Yaounde located just a few metres from the United States Embassy

A collage of Alex Song alongside his wife
Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Alex Song expressed his love for his wife on her birthday by gifting her a multimillion-dollar mansion in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

In a message posted on his Instagram, Song expressed love for the mother of his children and praised her for believing in him.

"Happy birthday to my best friend, the love of my life, the most wonderful mother, you are my source of motivation. Thank you for all the support you have given me for so many years. I remember in 2006 in London when we lived in a small two-bedroom apartment, the first time I gave you a present for your birthday, I went to a store called Tkmax, and from there I bought you a handbag which didn’t cost me much.

The luxurious apartment that Alex Song gifted his wife
"That day you were so happy to receive it, your eyes were shining, you had thanked me a thousand times when this bag had only cost me 250€ (Sh29,260).

"You took it every time ‘we were going out together and it touched me so much to the point where I asked you the question, what can I offer you that will make you happy if I have the means? and you answered me saying, 'if you have the means I would like you to offer me a Hermès bag' and I asked you the price, you told me 'it’s expensive it’s not our level because it costs around 3000€' (Sh351,150 ), and precisely I told you that day that I would never buy a bag at this price." Song wrote.

Song has on many occasions surprised his wife with various presents which he never shies away from sharing on his social media pages. In his recent surprise, he said he was looking back to when they began life in a small apartment in London.

Alexandre Song vies for the ball on March 2012.
"But thank God I offered you several bags for years, I’m so proud of how far we’ve come together. Thank God it was not easy for me to carry out this project without you knowing who the instigator was. I had to make you understand that this building located just 50m from the United States Embassy in Yaoundé is in the continuity of NOKAY17, and I knew that you could never suspect it, in reality this building is intended for you.

"It was my dream to offer you this gift oliboobooooo apartments in memory of our small apartment in London, in a building where it was not easy for us, here is how I was able to realize this dream today, and I am proud of it. Eat, spend, run, jump, it’s up to you, have fun, do what you want.” Concluded Song.

Alexandre Song looks frustrated when West Ham United played against Arsenal in the Barclays Premier League 2014/15 on March 2015 at the Emirates Stadium on
Song played for Arsenal when he was at the peak of his career before he left for Spain to join Barcelona where things didn't go his way.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

