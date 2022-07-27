PREMIER LEAGUE

'The Butcher' Martinez completes Manchester United move

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Argentine international Lisandro Martinez has come to Manchester United ready to fight for the team, his family and to win titles.

Lisandro Martinez signs for Manchester United.
Lisandro Martinez signs for Manchester United.

English Premier League club Manchester United has completed the transfer of Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

Recommended articles

Martinez has put pen to paper on a five-year deal that will see him stay at Old Trafford until the summer of 2027 with an extension for a further year.

The Red Devils confirmed the club had reached an agreement for the former Ajax defender on July 17 pending the player passing his medical, agreeing to personal terms and obtaining his visa from the UK government.

Frenk rejection for Man United, Bassey to win transfer window IF...

Ajax set to pay ₦12.2b for Super Eagles star to replace Manchester United target

Official: 'I came to play' - Eriksen says following Manchester United unveiling

Martinez's transfer sees him reunite with former boss Erik ten Hag and cost United £57m in transfer fee and add-ons.

ANP SPORT

The 24-year-old, known as the Butcher of Amsterdam, who spoke to the club following his unveiling on Wednesday, says he is ready to fight and win at Manchester United.

"Every day we have to give more than 100%, there is no other option," Martinez told the club.

Lisandro Martinez rejected Arsenal to join Manchester United
Lisandro Martinez rejected Arsenal to join Manchester United Pulse Nigeria

"I can feel the fire, you have to fight for your family, you have to fight for the team - winning mentality, titles."

On moving to the Red Devils, the versatile player added;

“It’s an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further," Martinez told the club.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United."

Martinez made 120 appearances for Ajax, scored six goals and provided six assists. He also won two Eredivisie titles with the club. Martinez is also a full international for Argentina and was a part of the squad that lifted the 2021 Copa America title.

There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new teammates, we can do it."

“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this.”

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Sevilla defender Jules Kounde will join Barcelona this summer

    Barcelona reach agreement for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

  • Top 10 banter names in football

    ‘Thursday night Neymar’, ‘Chris Brown’, ‘Lakaka’ and other hilarious banter names for football players

  • File photo dated 24-10-2021 of Manchester United, ManU s Cristiano Ronaldo, whose part in proceedings, after scoring 18 league goals for the club last season, is a point of considerable intrigue. Issue date: Wednesday July 27, 2022

    Will Ten Hag allow Ronaldo to exit United? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Recommended articles

Barcelona reach agreement for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Barcelona reach agreement for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

‘Thursday night Neymar’, ‘Chris Brown’, ‘Lakaka’ and other hilarious banter names for football players

‘Thursday night Neymar’, ‘Chris Brown’, ‘Lakaka’ and other hilarious banter names for football players

Will Ten Hag allow Ronaldo to exit United? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Will Ten Hag allow Ronaldo to exit United? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

'The Butcher' Martinez completes Manchester United move

'The Butcher' Martinez completes Manchester United move

Reports: Barcelona to strip Depay of No.9 jersey

Reports: Barcelona to strip Depay of No.9 jersey

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Trending

LIVE BLOG

Football Transfer News live updates

Pulse Sports Transfer News Live
REPORT

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

Yaya Toure
PULSE OF THE DAY

Ronaldo finally returns to Manchester United; Pogba is injured again!

Pulse of the Day featuring Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo.
PRE-SEASON

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos clash in PSG training [Video]

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos clash in PSG training
LA LIGA

Rudiger set for new role in Real Madrid line up

Toni Rudiger could be set for new Real Madrid role under Carlo Ancelotti
SERIE A

Juventus send former Arsenal star Ramsey back into transfer market

Aaron Ramsey
WEURO 2022

A record-breaking crowd watches England reach first final in 13 years

England is looking to win the WEURO2022 as host.
TRANSFERS

Atletico Madrid deny Ronaldo interests, say transfer talks are 'invented'

Cristiano-Ronaldo-Manchester-United