Former delivery man Messias signs for AC Milan

Milan are yet to announce the transfer but Messias' move from Crotone, who were relegated from Serie A last season, has been published on the list of official sales on the Serie A website as a temporary deal.

Brazilian Messias has signed for Milan on a season-long loan from Crotone with an option to buy for a reported five million euros.

The move means the 29-year-old will have the chance to play at the highest levels of club football after beginning his career in Italy in the amateur game a decade ago.

Messias arrived in Italy in 2011 and slowly rose through the lower reaches of Italian football -- at one point transporting fridges for a living -- before being picked up by Crotone in January 2019.

He helped the southern club up to Serie A and last season scored nine times in 36 league appearances for a team which went straight back down after a year in the top flight.