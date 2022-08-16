FOOTBALL

Nick Mwendwa breaks long social media silence, congratulates Ruto

Cyprian Kimutai
Nick Mwendwa has since 2021 faced multiple counts of fraud

[FILE] Former FKF President Nick Mwendwa (in pink) meets President elect William Ruto in a past function
Embattled former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has finally emerged from the shadows just as William Ruto was announced as the President elect.

Ever since the besieged football boss was arrested and charged with misappropriating Sh38million of public funds, he has been laying low especially on social media.

However, on Monday, August 15, Mwendwa resurfaced, posting twice on his twitter account. In one post, the CEO of Riverbank Solutions Ltd shared a poster congratulating the President elect with a simple, ‘yes’ as a caption.

In a subsequent post, Mwendwa shared a video of him speaking in 2017 after Harambee Stars clinched the 7th CECAFA Senior Challenge title.

Following the win, the team was invited for breakfast to the then Deputy President’s residence in Karen where they were promised sh50million in the event they qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which they did.

At the time, Kenyans had just come from an historic General Elections that saw the presidential results nullified followed by a second round of polls. In the video, Mwendwa can be heard predicting who the next President in 2022 would be.

Ruto’s win is said to be very beneficial to Mwendwa who for the past year has had to deal with constant arrests and charges.

His turmoil comes just a day after the Ministry of Sports through Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed extended the term limit of the Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee for two more months.

[FILE] Nick Mwendwa spent the weekend in police custody following his arrest on on allegations of financial impropriety (Simon MAINA AFP)
[FILE] Nick Mwendwa spent the weekend in police custody following his arrest on on allegations of financial impropriety (Simon MAINA AFP) Pulse Live Kenya

The initial term expired on August 14, however the 11-member team led by Retired Lieutenant General Maurice Oyugi, will be in charge of organising the FKF Premier League 2022/2023 season set to begin on Saturday, September 10.

Aside from Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Oyugi, the Committee members include; Mwangi Muthee – Vice Chairperson, Ali Amour, Bobby Ogolla, Neddy Atieno, Ceasar Handa, Hassan Haji, J. J. Masiga (Dr.), Michael Muchemi, Rachael Kamweru, Anthony Isayi.

Secretariat of the Transition Committee: Lindah Oguttu – Head of the Secretariat, Lorine Nerea – Secretary, Edward Rombo – Joint Secretary, Robin Toskin, Rashid Shedu, Maxwell Wasike, and Alan Asalika.

