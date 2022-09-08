Premier League

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward back to his prime after moving to Ajax

Steven Bergwijn seems to have found his form again after moving back to Ajax where he played in his youth.

Bergwijin Steven
Bergwijin Steven

Tottenham Hotspur acquired Bergwijin Steven from PSV Eindhoven in 2019 after having a successful season back then, hence creating attention. Many clubs wanted to sign him at the time but he chose to join Tottenham.

Things didn’t go according to plan for Bergwijn at Tottenham, featuring in 83 matches and scoring only 8 goals.

During his unveiling at Spurs, many pundits lauded him for joining the London-based club and projected a successful career for him.

The hat-trick hero, Steve Bergwijn.
The hat-trick hero, Steve Bergwijn. Pulse Nigeria

When Antonio Conte took over Tottenham in the 2021/22 mid-season, many people thought and hoped that Bergwijn was going to have a breakthrough and thrive again. He however ended up not featuring in most of the games.

Tottenham sold him to Ajax during this summer transfer period for €30m (Sh3.6 billion) after lengthy discussions.

The Dutch-based footballer seems to be enjoying life in Amsterdam and has already hit the ground running, scoring 8 goals in 7 matches.

Bergwijn has managed to score back to back goals for Ajax, something he never achieved while at Tottenham.

His latest goal came in the 80th minute during the recent Champions League match against Rangers.

Steven Bergwijn’s latest progress leaves us with only one question, did Tottenham Hotspurs purchase a lethal weapon without its manual usage?

Steven Bergwijn scored his first goal of the season for Tottenham
Steven Bergwijn scored his first goal of the season for Tottenham AFP

There are no doubts that Bergwijn is going to be Ajax’s talisman for this season and it is only a matter of time before he starts attracting attention from Europe’s elite clubs.

Current Ajax manager, Alfred Schreuder, seems to already know the kind of weapon that he purchased and we have only witnessed few instances where Bergwijn was subbed off to keep him in shape for the next match.

Bergwijn’s strengths lie in passing and finishing where he is always at his best. For a forward of a high caliber, this is what is needed and it is a pass for him.

Steve Bergwijn has now scored four goals in three matches for Ajax.
Steve Bergwijn has now scored four goals in three matches for Ajax. Pulse Nigeria

A closer look at his career further reveals that his discipline in the game is a bit worrying.

He is also weak at crossing and aerial duels. The forward can emerge a top player in Europe only if he works on his weaknesses.

With Dusan Tadic, Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey playing upfront for Ajax, we can only wish him a quick recovery after sustaining an injury during the Rangers match.

Topics:
Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

