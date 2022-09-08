Former Tottenham Hotspur forward back to his prime after moving to Ajax

Things didn’t go according to plan for Bergwijn at Tottenham, featuring in 83 matches and scoring only 8 goals.

During his unveiling at Spurs, many pundits lauded him for joining the London-based club and projected a successful career for him.

When Antonio Conte took over Tottenham in the 2021/22 mid-season, many people thought and hoped that Bergwijn was going to have a breakthrough and thrive again. He however ended up not featuring in most of the games.

Tottenham sold him to Ajax during this summer transfer period for €30m (Sh3.6 billion) after lengthy discussions.

The Dutch-based footballer seems to be enjoying life in Amsterdam and has already hit the ground running, scoring 8 goals in 7 matches.

Bergwijn has managed to score back to back goals for Ajax, something he never achieved while at Tottenham.

His latest goal came in the 80th minute during the recent Champions League match against Rangers.

Steven Bergwijn’s latest progress leaves us with only one question, did Tottenham Hotspurs purchase a lethal weapon without its manual usage?

There are no doubts that Bergwijn is going to be Ajax’s talisman for this season and it is only a matter of time before he starts attracting attention from Europe’s elite clubs.

Current Ajax manager, Alfred Schreuder, seems to already know the kind of weapon that he purchased and we have only witnessed few instances where Bergwijn was subbed off to keep him in shape for the next match.

Bergwijn’s strengths lie in passing and finishing where he is always at his best. For a forward of a high caliber, this is what is needed and it is a pass for him.

A closer look at his career further reveals that his discipline in the game is a bit worrying.

He is also weak at crossing and aerial duels. The forward can emerge a top player in Europe only if he works on his weaknesses.