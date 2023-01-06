The English Premier League race is heating up and some teams have performed poorly after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger
Some coaches are on the verge of being sacked for producing poor results in the EPL and other competitions. Here are some of the coaches whose jobs are in line as discussed by Pulse Sports.
Frank Lampard
Former Chelsea manager and player Frank Lampard is in danger of losing his job as the Everton manager if he will lose his next match, which will be played on January 6, 2023, against Manchester United.
Everton have dropped to the relegation zone and things don't seem to be working on their end after failing to win their last three matches under Lampard.
Lampard was sacked by Chelsea in 2021 for failing to produce good results and Everton hired him hoping that he was going to help them realise their dreams.
Graham Potter
Chelsea manager Graham Potter could be in danger of losing his job at Stamford Bridge due to registering poor results in the EPL.
Chelsea are 10th on the PL table and they lost their last match to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 5, 2023, as the club continues to derail despite having the potential of winning.
Potter is rebuilding his dream team at Chelsea and it is uncertain if The Blues board will give him time to come up with his own super team.
Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers is another manager who could lose his job very soon if things don't go his way after failing to secure crucial points for Leicester City in the Premier League.
Rodgers is a top manager but he has failed to make things work with The Foxes. Rumours have it that other managers are being lined up to take over his job if things don't change at the club.
