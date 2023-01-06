ADVERTISEMENT
WHAT'S BUZZIN

3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Frank Lampard could lose his job if Everton drops all three points in their next match

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the match against Tottenham on September 17, 2022.
Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the match against Tottenham on September 17, 2022.

The English Premier League race is heating up and some teams have performed poorly after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Some coaches are on the verge of being sacked for producing poor results in the EPL and other competitions. Here are some of the coaches whose jobs are in line as discussed by Pulse Sports.

Former Chelsea manager and player Frank Lampard is in danger of losing his job as the Everton manager if he will lose his next match, which will be played on January 6, 2023, against Manchester United.

Frank Lampard celebrates as Everton grab their first Premier League win of the season
Frank Lampard celebrates as Everton grab their first Premier League win of the season Getty Images

READ: Is Lampard's future at Everton in jeopardy after boos from fans?

Everton have dropped to the relegation zone and things don't seem to be working on their end after failing to win their last three matches under Lampard.

Lampard was sacked by Chelsea in 2021 for failing to produce good results and Everton hired him hoping that he was going to help them realise their dreams.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter could be in danger of losing his job at Stamford Bridge due to registering poor results in the EPL.

Chelsea are 10th on the PL table and they lost their last match to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on January 5, 2023, as the club continues to derail despite having the potential of winning.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter on October 19, 2022.
Chelsea manager Graham Potter on October 19, 2022. AFP

Potter is rebuilding his dream team at Chelsea and it is uncertain if The Blues board will give him time to come up with his own super team.

Brendan Rodgers is another manager who could lose his job very soon if things don't go his way after failing to secure crucial points for Leicester City in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers, manager of Leicester City takes notes during the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Leicester City on December 30, 2022.
Brendan Rodgers, manager of Leicester City takes notes during the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Leicester City on December 30, 2022. AFP

Rodgers is a top manager but he has failed to make things work with The Foxes. Rumours have it that other managers are being lined up to take over his job if things don't change at the club.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Harry Kane during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha on December 3, 2022.

    'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

  • Chelsea manager Graham Potter during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on January 5, 2023.

    Chelsea grieving - Why Graham Potter is in shock

  • Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the match against Tottenham on September 17, 2022.

    3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

Recommended articles

'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

Chelsea grieving - Why Graham Potter is in shock

Chelsea grieving - Why Graham Potter is in shock

3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City earn crucial three points against Chelsea thanks to Riyad Mahrez

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City earn crucial three points against Chelsea thanks to Riyad Mahrez

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

'We will fight this menace' - Ruto addresses rising doping cases

'We will fight this menace' - Ruto addresses rising doping cases

AFC Leopards confirms Umbro as their kit supplier

AFC Leopards confirms Umbro as their kit supplier

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

5 players who flopped after being hyped

5 players who flopped after being hyped

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Eden Hazard, Philippe Coutinho, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
LISTICLE

5 players who flopped after being hyped

Daley Blind is set to join Bayern Munich after cancelling his contract with Ajax (SNA)

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday in a unique style with a cake of Luka Doncic.

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

Riyad Mahrez scored to give Manchester City all three points against Chelsea

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City earn crucial three points against Chelsea thanks to Riyad Mahrez

World Athletics president Seb Coe (left) and President William Ruto

'We will fight this menace' - Ruto addresses rising doping cases

From left: David De Gea, Danny Ings and Illan Meslier.
TRENDING

Why David De Gea wants to stick with United, other stories making headlines in football today

Tusker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal with teammate against Wazito FC on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx
KENYA PREMIER LEAGUE

KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

Eugene Sifuna of Kabras Sugar in action against Mean Machine at the University of Nairobi on Saturday 3 December 2022.
TRANSFER UPDATE

Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)