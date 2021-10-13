AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez has tested positive for Covid, just days after his France team-mate Adrien Rabiot contracted the virus, his club said Wednesday.
French international Theo Hernandez tests positive for Covid
France defender Theo Hernandez scored a dramatic winner in the Nations League semi-final against Belgium
The 24-year-old played alongside Rabiot in France's Nations League semi-final against Belgium last Thursday, scoring a 90th-minute winner.
Rabiot was ruled out of the final after testing positive for Covid, but Hernandez played the full 90 minutes in the world champions' 2-1 triumph over Spain.
"Theo Hernandez, who has returned from the national team, has tested positive for a swab carried out at home," Milan said in a statement. "The relevant local health authorities have been informed and the player is doing well."
Milan, who sit second in Serie A, host Hellas Verona on Saturday.
