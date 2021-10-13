RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

French international Theo Hernandez tests positive for Covid

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

France defender Theo Hernandez scored a dramatic winner in the Nations League semi-final against Belgium

France defender Theo Hernandez scored a dramatic winner in the Nations League semi-final against Belgium Creator: FRANCK FIFE
France defender Theo Hernandez scored a dramatic winner in the Nations League semi-final against Belgium Creator: FRANCK FIFE

AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez has tested positive for Covid, just days after his France team-mate Adrien Rabiot contracted the virus, his club said Wednesday.

Recommended articles

The 24-year-old played alongside Rabiot in France's Nations League semi-final against Belgium last Thursday, scoring a 90th-minute winner.

Rabiot was ruled out of the final after testing positive for Covid, but Hernandez played the full 90 minutes in the world champions' 2-1 triumph over Spain.

"Theo Hernandez, who has returned from the national team, has tested positive for a swab carried out at home," Milan said in a statement. "The relevant local health authorities have been informed and the player is doing well."

Milan, who sit second in Serie A, host Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why Otile Brown & Nadia Mukami’s top songs are missing from YouTube [Explained]

Why Otile Brown & Nadia Mukami’s top songs are missing from YouTube [Explained]

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Trending

Saudi-led consortium completes Newcastle United takeover

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

France face Belgium hoping to banish memories of Euro flop

France were dumped out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland in the last 16 Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Mount just getting started after Ballon d'Or nomination

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has been nominated in a 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or Creator: CARL RECINE

Fourth division unknown scores to stun Nigeria in World Cup

Moses Simon (L) of Nigeria and Saint-cyr Ngam-Ngam (R) of the Central African Republic contest possession during a World Cup qualifier in Lagos on Thursday. Creator: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI