Manchester United finally give up on Frenkie de Jong chase

David Ben
According to reports, the Red Devils have admitted 'defeat' in their pursuit of Chelsea target Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United look set to end their fruitless chase for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong had been Erik ten Hag's priority target for the summer transfer window, with Barcelona keen to move him off their wage bill.

However, the 25-year-old Dutchman has been unwilling to move to Old Trafford and instead wants to remain with the Spotify outfit.

United were understood to have already agreed a fee in the region of £70million with Barcelona.

But with De Jong failed to open talks on personal terms with the Premier League giants talk more of agreeing to a deal with a side who will not offer him Champions League football in the new campaign.

Regardless, De Jong is understood to have been crucial to the style of play Erik ten Hag wishes to implement under his reign.

A report from the Daily Mail now claims that Man United are finally resigned to giving up on the Netherlands international

The report claims that Ten Hag has 'resigned himself' to missing out on his top target after getting frustrated with the whole saga.

While the Red Devils were previously 'confident' they could secure De Jong, there is now a growing sense that he will not in fact be joining them.

With De Jong appearing to be out of reach, United are already pursuing alternatives, in the form of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Chelsea had also reportedly shown interest in acquiring De Jong's services this summer with Barcelona desperate to get rid of the Dutchman so as to register their new summer signings for the new seasons.

