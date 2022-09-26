UNL

Southgate calls for calm as Raheem Sterling comes to his rescue amid 'Southgate out'

'Contracts are irrelevant in football because managers can have three, four, five-year contracts' - Southgate

Gareth Southgate (left) and Raheem Sterling (right) during England's press conference
Under fire England boss Gareth Southgate has called for calm after an eruption of 'Southgate out' chants from fans of England's UEFA Nations League football team.

Addressing fans' concerns ahead of the World Cup, Southgate asked fans to judge him based on results: "Contracts are irrelevant in football because managers can have three, four, five-year contracts and if results aren't good enough then you accept that's time to part ways."

Admitting that the negativity around him is "not healthy" for the team, Southgate urged England fans to vent any frustration at him rather than the players ahead of Monday's World Cup send-off against Germany.

Southgate's side has been winless in five matches, having also suffered relegation from the Nations League top tier with a game to spare following Friday's loss in Italy.

Germany will face England at Wembley today in the UEFA Nations League as Germany battles for its lifeline with the hopes of surviving in the UNL.

Southgate was hit with jeers for the first in June when England lost 4-0 to Hungary with "You don't know what you're doing" chants.

Southgate is however asking for calm from the England fans as he hopes to turn things around with the World Cup fast approaching.

READ: Tuchel In, Southgate Out!' Reactions as England fans want Ex Chelsea manager ahead of World Cup

"Look, I'm the manager. The results haven't been at the level we want, that we require, so no matter what job you have in football that would be the case.

"I am not foolish. My sole focus at the moment is to get the team right for Monday night. We're focused on a good performance, a good result, then you're looking towards the World Cup. And I know ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup," he added.

Raheem Sterling has also come to his manager's rescue asking for people to direct all the anger toward the players and not the coach.

"We all know that is what comes with football and playing at the highest level. You are under scrutiny and a lot of it is unfair, of course, but that is the level we are at with England. After the summer, we all had to come away and look at ourselves. None of us were proud of those performances and I don't think it is for Gareth to shoulder all of that blame," Sterling stated.

Will Southgate be at the wheel for England in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup? Will he manage to turn things around for England?

