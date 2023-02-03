Gary Neville blasted over 'clumsy' tweet & other stories making headlines today

Gary Neville

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has come under heavy criticism for liking a statement about Mason Greenwood's case that was dropped by prosecutors in Manchester.

Neville has however said that he was misinterpreted although he has admitted that it was a 'clumsy' like.

AFP

"This like is being misinterpreted. It was a clumsy like as I obviously condemn any violence against women," said Neville.

Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli has committed to his future at Arsenal by extending his contract to play at Emirates until 2027.

His contract was to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season and Mikel Arteta is delighted about his progress at the club.

"We're delighted Gabi has signed a new long-term contract. Our supporters see his quality and energy every single time he puts on the shirt and he's the same every day in training, with his hard work and positive values.

AFP

"Gabi is still very young, so we know there's still much more to come from him and it's great that we'll be on this journey together. We're now excited to continue to develop his huge talent and look forward to seeing him perform with Arsenal in the years to come," said Arteta.

Gabi has scored seven goals in 27 matches for Arsenal.

