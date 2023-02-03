ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING

Gary Neville blasted over 'clumsy' tweet & other stories making headlines today

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Gary Neville is a former Manchester United player who works as a commentator for Sky Sports

Gary Neville (left) and Gabriel Martinelli
Gary Neville (left) and Gabriel Martinelli

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has come under heavy criticism for liking a statement about Mason Greenwood's case that was dropped by prosecutors in Manchester.

Neville has however said that he was misinterpreted although he has admitted that it was a 'clumsy' like.

Sky Sports Analyst Gary Neville on October 14, 2022.
Sky Sports Analyst Gary Neville on October 14, 2022. AFP

READ: Why Gary Neville is unhappy with Gianni Infantino

"This like is being misinterpreted. It was a clumsy like as I obviously condemn any violence against women," said Neville.

Gabriel Martinelli has committed to his future at Arsenal by extending his contract to play at Emirates until 2027.

His contract was to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season and Mikel Arteta is delighted about his progress at the club.

"We're delighted Gabi has signed a new long-term contract. Our supporters see his quality and energy every single time he puts on the shirt and he's the same every day in training, with his hard work and positive values.

Gabriel Martinelli scored the first of Arsenal's two equalisers in a 2-2 draw at Chelsea
Gabriel Martinelli scored the first of Arsenal's two equalisers in a 2-2 draw at Chelsea AFP

"Gabi is still very young, so we know there's still much more to come from him and it's great that we'll be on this journey together. We're now excited to continue to develop his huge talent and look forward to seeing him perform with Arsenal in the years to come," said Arteta.

Gabi has scored seven goals in 27 matches for Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag has refused to comment on Mason Greenwood's future at the club after the assault case against the 21-year-old was dropped by the prosecutor in Manchester.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Gary Neville (left) and Gabriel Martinelli

    Gary Neville blasted over 'clumsy' tweet & other stories making headlines today

  • Anthony Kimani celebrates after scoring against Gor Mahia in Kasarani on Sunday 29 May 2022 during an FKF Premier League matchday 32 tie. [IMAGE: Nairobi City Stars]

    Nairobi City Stars out to tame red-hot Gor Mahia

  • Bandari FC

    Bandari eyeing second away win

Recommended articles

Gary Neville blasted over 'clumsy' tweet & other stories making headlines today

Gary Neville blasted over 'clumsy' tweet & other stories making headlines today

Nairobi City Stars out to tame red-hot Gor Mahia

Nairobi City Stars out to tame red-hot Gor Mahia

World 800m record holder Rudisha says he is yet to retire

World 800m record holder Rudisha says he is yet to retire

Bandari eyeing second away win

Bandari eyeing second away win

Betika sports betting app review

Betika sports betting app review

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Omanyala to kick-off season at Miramas Metropolis Meeting

Omanyala to kick-off season at Miramas Metropolis Meeting

Wazito look to shrug off poor form

Wazito look to shrug off poor form

Hakimi's biography: All you need to know about Morocco's most successful player

Hakimi's biography: All you need to know about Morocco's most successful player

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura
OLDIE

Oldest striker in the world lands new club in Portugal

2021 Betway Cup winners Gor Mahia (Photo Credit: FKF)

Gor Mahia draw Kibera Soccer in 2023 FKF Cup

Boniface Omondi
FKF PL

Mathare United sack coach Boniface Omondi

Brigid Kosgei wins the 2020 Women's London Marathon (Photo: Courtesy/Twitter)

Kosgei joins Obiri, Korir at Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Hakim Ziyech
THE BLUES

Chelsea issues statement about Ziyech's failed move to PSG

Raphael Varane
MERCI

Rapha Varane ends 9-year journey with Les Bleus

betting-sites.africa

Betika sports betting app review

Paul Pogba (left) and Bruno Fernandes
TRENDING

Bruno credits forgotten Chelsea star for his performance & other football stories making headlines