PREMIER LEAGUE

'Missed these conversations' Champions League winner reminisces about his time at Anfield

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The former teammates are currently in Dubai, where they are enjoying the summer break. On Wednesday afternoon, the Dutch international took to his Twitter account to post a picture of him alongside Salah and captioned it as follows: “Can't lie, missed these conversations with the Egyptian king.”

Former teammates Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah met up in Dubai recently
Former teammates Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah met up in Dubai recently

Missing his former teammate, Salah also posted a picture from their dinner but chose to go with a much shorter caption: “Reminiscing.”

Recommended articles

Wijnaldum arrived on the red half of Merseyside in 2016 in a £23 million move from Newcastle United.A crowd favourite, Wijnaldum was known for his relentless pressing, which suited Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.

Also read: Wimbledon: The end is near for Serena Williams but not for Rafael Nadal

Lewis Hamilton calls for action following racist remarks by former driver

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

He made a total of 239 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 21 goals and contributing a further 16 assists in his time at Anfield. He came off the bench to kick start a memorable comeback against Barcelona in Liverpool’s 2018/19 Champions League-winning season.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson celebrating the former's dramatic goal in the Champions League tie against Barcelona
Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson celebrating the former's dramatic goal in the Champions League tie against Barcelona AFP

At the end of his contract last year, Wijnaldum chose not to renew and opted for a move to French champions Paris Saint Germain. In his first season in the French capital, Wijnaldum went from a crowd favourite to a frustrated figure on the bench, making 38 appearances in all competitions.

He is reportedly unhappy and could be on his way out of the Parc de Prince stadium with a host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Everton, reportedly interested in signing the Champions League winner.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda Niyi is a sports journalist and content creator. He unapologetically gives an opinion on key happenings in the world of Sports

More from category

  • Former teammates Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah met up in Dubai recently

    'Missed these conversations' Champions League winner reminisces about his time at Anfield

  • Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history

    Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

  • ETH speaks to the players on Monday.

    The Devils are back as Erik Ten Hag officially begins Man United reign with 20 stars

Recommended articles

'Missed these conversations' Champions League winner reminisces about his time at Anfield

'Missed these conversations' Champions League winner reminisces about his time at Anfield

Former Champion issues apology to Lewis Hamilton over racist remarks

Former Champion issues apology to Lewis Hamilton over racist remarks

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Conor McGregor responds to Jorge Masvidal fight proposition with adult joke

Conor McGregor responds to Jorge Masvidal fight proposition with adult joke

Sir Lewis Hamilton calls for action following racist remarks by former driver

Sir Lewis Hamilton calls for action following racist remarks by former driver

Relief for Simbas as KRU announces new sponsorship

Relief for Simbas as KRU announces new sponsorship

Trending

SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game [Photos]

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game
SPORTS GIST

Heartbreaking photo of Conjestina Achieng goes viral, elicits reactions

Heartbreaking photo of Conjestina Achieng elicits emotions
TENNIS

'I am confident'- Rafael Nadal optimistic ahead of Wimbledon return

Rafael Nadal looks forward to a competitive outing at WImbledon
RUGBY

Relief for Simbas as KRU announces new sponsorship

[FILE] Kenya Simbas play against the Uganda Cranes during the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history
PRESEASON

The Devils are back as Erik Ten Hag officially begins Man United reign with 20 stars

ETH speaks to the players on Monday.
BOXING

'It's personal for me'- Canelo Alvarez throws down gauntlet ahead of trilogy fight with Golovkin.

Saul Alvarez is pumped ahead of his trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin.
F1

Former Champion issues apology to Lewis Hamilton over racist remarks

Former F1 champion Nelson Piquet has issued an apology to Sir Lewis Hamilton