'Missed these conversations' Champions League winner reminisces about his time at Anfield

Always Red

Wijnaldum arrived on the red half of Merseyside in 2016 in a £23 million move from Newcastle United.A crowd favourite, Wijnaldum was known for his relentless pressing, which suited Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.

He made a total of 239 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 21 goals and contributing a further 16 assists in his time at Anfield. He came off the bench to kick start a memorable comeback against Barcelona in Liverpool’s 2018/19 Champions League-winning season.

AFP

At the end of his contract last year, Wijnaldum chose not to renew and opted for a move to French champions Paris Saint Germain. In his first season in the French capital, Wijnaldum went from a crowd favourite to a frustrated figure on the bench, making 38 appearances in all competitions.