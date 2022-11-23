You will face the music! Germany takes FIFA to court over the OneLove armband

DFB ordered Manuel Neuer not to wear the rainbow captain's armband against Japan today in their first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Germany had received a warning prior to today's game from FIFA of massive sporting sanctions for breaching rules if Neuer could have won the band against Japan.

AFP

"We wanted to use our captain's armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard.

"It wasn't about making a political statement - human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn't the case.

"That's why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position." Read Germany's statement.

Germany took a team photo today with their hands covering their mouths before the kick-off against Japan where they lost 2-1 at full-time.

Germany's manager Hansi Flick said after the match that his players covering their mouths was a symbol of trying to convey a message that FIFA was trying to silence them.