Details about new Gor Mahia coach, Jonathan McKinstry

Cyprian Kimutai
McKinstry is a former head coach of the Uganda Cranes

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier (left) present during the unveiling of Jonathan McKinstry
Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier (left) present during the unveiling of Jonathan McKinstry

Kenya’s most successful club, Gor Mahia have completed the appointment of former Uganda head coach Jonathan McKinstry.

McKinstry from Northern Ireland on Friday, July 29 officially penned down a two-year contract. The tactician is expected to have his first feel of the team on Sunday, July 31 when the team plays a pre-season friendly against Mombasa Combined.

The nineteen-time Kenya Premier League (KPL) champions revealed that McKinstry aside from Uganda has previously managed Rwanda, Sierra Leone as well as international clubs; Kauno Žalgiris from Lithuania and Saif Sporting Club in Bangladesh.

McKinstry comes in as a replacement for Andreas Spiers. During his short tenure, Spiers guided K’Ogalo to a Madaraka Day Cup victory against arch-rival AFC Leopards.

The exhibition match between the country's most supported clubs saw both teams draw 1-1 on normal time before the Gor Mahia edged AFC 7-6 on penalties.

Before the end of the season, Spiers managed 17 matches, winning six, drawing seven but losing two in the Premier League.

McKinstry’s appointment comes only days after the club secured a 3-year, Sh70million sponsorship deal with gaming firm BetAfrique.

Speaking during the launch, Rachier said the club will use the funds from the sponsorship deal to uplift the players.

“We are grateful for this deal and we shall use these to pay players’ salaries and club logistics, we were in a fix after the exit of Betsafe but now we are glad to have another sponsor,” he said.

The chairman also added that the club will now fight for the top spot once again in the premier league. “This is a warning to other clubs we are coming back for our trophy and our aim is to finish top of the league,” he added.

Betafriq General Manager Craig Oyugi (right) shakes the hand of Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier (left) during the unveiling of a three year sponsorship deal for the club at Ole Sereni Hotel on July 12, 2022. Looking on is Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola and Vice Chairman Francis Wasuna (second right).
Betafriq General Manager Craig Oyugi (right) shakes the hand of Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier (left) during the unveiling of a three year sponsorship deal for the club at Ole Sereni Hotel on July 12, 2022. Looking on is Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola and Vice Chairman Francis Wasuna (second right).

The chairman’s statements were echoed by the club captain Philemon Otieno. “Next season our aim is to go back to our usual spot, this season things didn’t go well for us, but I can promise our fans that next season they shall be smiling at the end of it all,” he said.

The total amount of the sponsorship deal is Sh76.5 million, with Sh1.5 million going to kitting and Sh5 million insurance funds.

Cyprian Kimutai

