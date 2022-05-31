Either Gor or AFC will go home with Sh1M on Madaraka Day, find out how

The exhibition match between the country's most supported clubs, dubbed Madaraka Cup will see high profile guests such President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga attend the match.

Fans have been encouraged to show up in numbers as the event is free for all football fans. Those who will not be able to attend will have a chance to view the match live on Ramogi TV. Aside from the sh1million up for grabs runners up will get sh500,000.

"The Transition Committee has briefed us on what is expected of us, but everything is being planned by the state and ours is to play and fight for the Madaraka Cup and Sh1 million," Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola told the Nation.

K'Ogallo have not lost to AFC Leopards since March 2016 and will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run. Their most recent fixture came on May 8 during their FKF Premier League match which saw both sides draw 1-1.

"Whenever Gor plays AFC, it is a game of high stakes. We won our last match against Kakamega Homeboyz and this time we have to win against Gor Mahia. That is the best thing we can do for the President on this great day," AFC Leopards winger Peter Thiong'o told the Nation.

Gor - AFC get Sh24 million

This comes only weeks after President Kenyatta gave the two clubs Sh12 million each to support their operations for the remaining fixtures. This was after the President and Raila attended the 94th Mashemeji derby at the Moi sports Centre Kasarani.