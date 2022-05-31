MADARAKA CUP

Either Gor or AFC will go home with Sh1M on Madaraka Day, find out how

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Gor Mahia has not lost to AFC Leopards since March 2016

Either Gor or AFC will go home with Sh1million on Madaraka Day
Either Gor or AFC will go home with Sh1million on Madaraka Day

Sh1 million will be up for grabs on Wednesday, June 1 when seasoned football rivals Gor Mahia will play against AFC Leopards as part of the Madaraka Day celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium.

Recommended articles

The exhibition match between the country's most supported clubs, dubbed Madaraka Cup will see high profile guests such President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga attend the match.

Fans have been encouraged to show up in numbers as the event is free for all football fans. Those who will not be able to attend will have a chance to view the match live on Ramogi TV. Aside from the sh1million up for grabs runners up will get sh500,000.

Former Gor Mahia player, Jacques Tuyisenge celebrates with supporters after scoring his first goal during their CAF Confereration cup football match against Egypt's Zamalek at The Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on February 3, 2019. - Kenya's Gor Mahia won by 4-2 against Egypt's Zamalek. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Former Gor Mahia player, Jacques Tuyisenge celebrates with supporters after scoring his first goal during their CAF Confereration cup football match against Egypt's Zamalek at The Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on February 3, 2019. - Kenya's Gor Mahia won by 4-2 against Egypt's Zamalek. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

"The Transition Committee has briefed us on what is expected of us, but everything is being planned by the state and ours is to play and fight for the Madaraka Cup and Sh1 million," Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola told the Nation.

K'Ogallo have not lost to AFC Leopards since March 2016 and will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run. Their most recent fixture came on May 8 during their FKF Premier League match which saw both sides draw 1-1.

"Whenever Gor plays AFC, it is a game of high stakes. We won our last match against Kakamega Homeboyz and this time we have to win against Gor Mahia. That is the best thing we can do for the President on this great day," AFC Leopards winger Peter Thiong'o told the Nation.

AFC Leopards fans cheer on their team during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Sofapaka at the Nyayo National Stadium on March 13, 2022.
AFC Leopards fans cheer on their team during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Sofapaka at the Nyayo National Stadium on March 13, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

This comes only weeks after President Kenyatta gave the two clubs Sh12 million each to support their operations for the remaining fixtures. This was after the President and Raila attended the 94th Mashemeji derby at the Moi sports Centre Kasarani.

"Each of the teams will get Sh2 million that will go to the players. The president has also given a further Sh20 million that will be shared equally by both clubs. The money will help them cater for their remaining fixtures,” Raila said.

Topics:

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • Either Gor or AFC will go home with Sh1million on Madaraka Day

    Either Gor or AFC will go home with Sh1M on Madaraka Day, find out how

  • CASABLANCA, MOROCCO - MAY 30: Wydad AC players celebrates following their sides victory during the CAF Champions League Final 2022 match between Al Ahly and Wydad AC at Stade Mohammed V on May 30, 2022 in Casablanca, Morocco. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

    Say hello to the kings of Africa, Wydad Casablanca

  • Benzema explains reason for Panenka penalty for Real Madrid against Man City

    Karim Benzema wins best player award

Recommended articles

Fans decry exorbitant ticket prices for Rugby 15s match

Fans decry exorbitant ticket prices for Rugby 15s match

Either Gor or AFC will go home with Sh1M on Madaraka Day, find out how

Either Gor or AFC will go home with Sh1M on Madaraka Day, find out how

Say hello to the kings of Africa, Wydad Casablanca

Say hello to the kings of Africa, Wydad Casablanca

Karim Benzema wins best player award

Karim Benzema wins best player award

Al Ahly versus Wydad, which team will be crowned Kings of Africa?

Al Ahly versus Wydad, which team will be crowned Kings of Africa?

Nairobi City Stars team robbed during match against Gor Mahia

Nairobi City Stars team robbed during match against Gor Mahia

Trending

FKF-PL

Nairobi City Stars team robbed during match against Gor Mahia

Nairobi City Stars players robbed during FKF-PL match at Kasarani [Image by: City Stars]
RUGBY

Shujaa head coach keen to rise after London 7s poor campaign

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 28: Kenya players huddle prior to during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between Australia and Kenya at Estadio de La Cartuja on January 28, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)
UCL

Karim Benzema wins best player award

Benzema explains reason for Panenka penalty for Real Madrid against Man City
CAF CL

Al Ahly versus Wydad, which team will be crowned Kings of Africa?

Players of Al Ahly celebrate with the trophy of CAF Champions League after winning the final match between Zamalek and Al Ahly at Cairo stadium on 27 November, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Ahmed Awaad/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
CAF-CL

Say hello to the kings of Africa, Wydad Casablanca

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO - MAY 30: Wydad AC players celebrates following their sides victory during the CAF Champions League Final 2022 match between Al Ahly and Wydad AC at Stade Mohammed V on May 30, 2022 in Casablanca, Morocco. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)