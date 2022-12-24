Pep Guardiola reveals reason for dropping Philips in Carabao match

Kalvin Philips was dropped by Pep Guardiola on Thursday, December 22, 2022, during a Carabao clash challenge against Liverpool and Pep has given the main reason as to why the midfielder was nowhere to be seen.

Guardiola has stated that Philips is not in a good condition since he is overweight. The midfielder was in Qatar with the England national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"He's not injured. He arrived overweight. I don't know why. He didn't arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play," stated Guardiola.

Guardiola was asked how that was possible yet Philips was with a nutritionist while on duty for England in World Cup and he didn't hesitate to give his view on the matter.

"No, no, no, no. Absolutely. That's why he cannot play. When he will be ready, he will play, because we need him, we need him a lot," he added.

Manchester City beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Carabao match and Erling Haaland netted the first goal of the match in the ninth minute for the Citizens.

Guardiola is hoping that City will continue their red-hot form in the Premier League when the tournament kicks off on Boxing Day after the World Cup break.