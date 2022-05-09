TRANSFER

Haaland informs Dortmund he wants to join Guardiola at Manchester City

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Erling Haaland has informed Borussia Dortmund of his desire to play in the Premier League next season.

Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season
Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season

Borussia Dortmund is set to lose star striker Erling Haaland, who is expected to join Manchester City at the end of the current season.

Recommended articles

According to The Athletic, the Norwegian forward has informed the club of his decision to leave the German side this summer.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed personal terms with Premier league champions Manchester City
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed personal terms with Premier league champions Manchester City Imago

"The prolific Norway striker’s proposed move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City is now a “done deal”, and should be confirmed this week," The Athletic said.

3 strikers with Nigerian roots Liverpool can buy to match Haaland at Manchester City

'We're still richer' - Reactions as Manchester City take the driving seat in the title race with an easy win over Newcastle

Revealing the Ultimate XI of one of football's greatest agents

It added that Haaland and Manchester City have also agreed on initial personal terms, with the English champions ready to activate his €75 million release clause at Dortmund.

The 21-year-old joined the Bundesliga side in January 2020 after rejecting City's neighbours, Manchester United in a highly reported move.

Haaland began his career at Byne and moved to Molde, where he was coached by former Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, before joining Austrian outfit, RB Salzburg.

Erling Haaland has a contract with Dortmund until 2024 but a release clause became active at the start of 2022
Erling Haaland has a contract with Dortmund until 2024 but a release clause became active at the start of 2022 AFP

He has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances since swapping Austria for Germany, 28 of those goals arrived in the current campaign, which has been blighted by injuries with the giant striker limited to 28 appearances.

Haaland has also been linked with other European giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Pep Guardiola wants Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland at Manchester City this summer
Pep Guardiola wants Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland at Manchester City this summer Imago

However, with the latest development, it does appear that the prodigiously gifted star has decided to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Marcos Alonso and Thomas Tuchel were involved in a bust-up which could result in the Spaniard leaving Chelsea

    What next for Marcos Alonso after reportedly fighting with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel?

  • Mohamed Salah has revenge on his mind against Real Madrid for the Champions League final in Paris

    Salah’s vengeance-driven hatred of Real Madrid could cost Liverpool the final in the City of Love

  • Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season

    Haaland informs Dortmund he wants to join Guardiola at Manchester City

Recommended articles

What next for Marcos Alonso after reportedly fighting with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel?

What next for Marcos Alonso after reportedly fighting with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel?

Salah’s vengeance-driven hatred of Real Madrid could cost Liverpool the final in the City of Love

Salah’s vengeance-driven hatred of Real Madrid could cost Liverpool the final in the City of Love

Haaland informs Dortmund he wants to join Guardiola at Manchester City

Haaland informs Dortmund he wants to join Guardiola at Manchester City

Premier League research link between heading and dementia

Premier League research link between heading and dementia

Ghana-eligible star Eddie Nketiah matches Kanu Nwankwo's Arsenal feat

Ghana-eligible star Eddie Nketiah matches Kanu Nwankwo's Arsenal feat

Gor - AFC get Sh24 million from President Kenyatta after Mashemeji derby

Gor - AFC get Sh24 million from President Kenyatta after Mashemeji derby

Trending

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's special message to Kenyans

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce (C) gestures before competing with USA's Javianne Olivier (L) and Namibia's Christine Mboma (R) in the women's 100m event during the Kip Keino Classic at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on May 7, 2022. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
CAFCL

Percy Tau tears ES Setif apart as Al Ahly put one foot in Champions League final

Percy Tau was the star of the match with two goals and one assist as Al Ahly crushed ES Setif in the CAF Champions League semifinal (IMAGO/Xinhua)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Azpilicueta rallies Chelsea stars to kick-start Todd Boehly era with FA Cup trophy, Champions League spot

Cesar Azpilicueta disappointed Chelsea started Todd Boehly era with draw against Wolves at Stamford Bridge
CAFCL

Wydad Casablanca overpower Atletico Luanda to bag crucial away semifinal victory

Wydad Casablanca grabbed a shock 3-1 away victory at Atletico Luanda on Saturday
SERIE A

Reactions as AC Milan return to the top with 3-1 win against Verona

AC Milan come back to beat Verona 3-1
SERIE A

'I am in love with my players' - Pioli reacts as AC Milan edge closer to Serie A title

AC Milan came back to beat Verona 3-1

Premier League research link between heading and dementia

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MAY 08: Fabricio Coloccini (L) and Gonzalo Rodriguez of San Lorenzo go for a header during the match against Palmeiras for the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2019 at Allianz Parque Stadium on May 08, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
CAFCC

TP Mazembe score 95th-minute goal to take charge of semifinal fixture against RS Berkane

TP Mazembe fans cheered their team to victory at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi on Sunday (IMAGO AFLOSPORT)