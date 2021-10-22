RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Haaland out for 'several weeks' with hip injury

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland

Borussia Dortmund's star striker Erling Haaland will be sidelined for "several weeks" with a hip flexor injury, coach Marco Rose said Friday.

The 21-year-old Norwegian played the entire match as Dortmund went down 4-0 to Ajax in the Champions league on Wednesday.

"Time to focus on my injury. I will be back stronger," tweeted Haaland alongside a photo of himself clapping the public.

Haaland's absence is a blow for Dortmund, currently second in the Bundesliga, one point off leaders Bayern Munich.

The Norwegian has already scored nine goals this season, sitting atop the league's goal-scoring charts alongside Bayern rival Robert Lewandowski.

