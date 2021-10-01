RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Haaland still sidelined by leg injury, could miss Norway qualifiers

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Dortmund's Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland is currently sidelined by a leg injury

Dortmund's Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland is currently sidelined by a leg injury Creator: Ina Fassbender
Dortmund's Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland is currently sidelined by a leg injury Creator: Ina Fassbender

Erling Braut Haaland has ruled himself out of Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga match against Augsburg on Saturday and is set to miss Norway's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Recommended articles

The striker, who has scored a staggering 68 goals in 67 appearances for Dortmund since he joined in January 2020, has missed the last two games with a leg knock.

"I can't play tomorrow. I am injured. I'll be back soon," the 21-year-old wrote on Twitter Friday.

Norway play crucial qualifiers against Turkey next Friday and Montenegro on October 11 in their bid to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

But it appears as though they will have to do without talisman Haaland, who scored five goals in three internationals in September.

Norway are second in Group G, behind the Netherlands on goal difference.

Haaland missed Dortmund's 1-0 Bundesliga defeat at Borussia Moenchengladbach last Saturday and Tuesday's Champions League home win against Sporting Lisbon by the same scoreline.

"Erling will be out once again. The pain is too strong, it's not possible," Dortmund coach Marco Rose said.

"He tried, but had to stop running in training."

Rose said Dortmund will welcome back midfielder Emre Can, sidelined by a leg injury since August, against Augsburg, but American teenager Giovanni Reyna will still "need a few more days" to get over a hamstring injury.

Mahmoud Dahoud is suspended after being sent off at Gladbach, but is unavailable anyway with a knee injury.

Dortmund are fourth in Germany's top flight, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich after six games.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Sanaipei opens up on losing job and moving back to parents house

Sanaipei opens up on losing job and moving back to parents house

"Mali ya mtu ni yake," says Samidoh

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Omosh's 1st wife asks Kenyans to build her a house, Lynn Ngugi quits Tuko & other stories

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Omosh's 1st wife asks Kenyans to build her a house, Lynn Ngugi quits Tuko & other stories

Singer Willy Paul takes action after being exposed by Miss P

Singer Willy Paul takes action after being exposed by Miss P

Rick Ross reacts to matatu bearing his image

Rick Ross reacts to matatu bearing his image

Linus Kaikai claps back at media CEO who questioned his interview skills

Linus Kaikai claps back at media CEO who questioned his interview skills

Viral hawker gets gifts worth Sh200,000 hours after landing new job

Viral hawker gets gifts worth Sh200,000 hours after landing new job

Range Rover owner's Sh1.6 million repair bill gets Kenyans talking

Range Rover owner's Sh1.6 million repair bill gets Kenyans talking

Trending

Arteta eyes more 'special' days after Arsenal sweep past Tottenham

Bukayo Saka (centre)scored Arsenal's third goal against Tottenham Creator: Ben STANSALL

Fernandes misses penalty as Villa deny Man United top spot

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer consoles Bruno Fernandes after he missed a penalty in United's 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa Creator: Paul ELLIS

Fati returns in Messi shirt to help Barcelona ease pressure on Koeman

Ansu Fati scored on his return against Levante on Sunday after 10 months out through injury Creator: LLUIS GENE

Arteta says Premier League is 'different planet now' as Arsenal, Spurs struggle

Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS