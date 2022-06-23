"He's didn't contribute to the Scudetto this season" - Why Calhanoglu is right about Ibrahimovic

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has taken several brutal shots at his ex-teammate, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Hakan Calhanoglu got into a heated war of words with Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Hakan Calhanoglu got into a heated war of words with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Inter Milan's Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has launched a verbal attack on AC Milan and Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Recommended articles

Calhanoglu criticised Ibrahimovic for his behaviour in relation to AC Milan's recent Scudetto triumph and made comments about the character of his former teammate.

Ibrahimovic had asked the Milan fans to send Calhanoglu a message after the club sealed the title in a bid to taunt the Turk for leaving to join their city rivals who were the defending champions at the time.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrated the Scudetto win
Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrated the Scudetto win Daily Star

The 28-year-old has now fired back as cited by FcInternews, Calhanoglu wanted all the smoke and minced no words in attacking 40-year-old Ibrahimovic.

Reactions as AC Milan thrash Sassuolo 3-0 to win Scudetto

Is Ibrahimovic's Serie A win at AC Milan worthier than Ronaldo's title with Juventus?

How Calhanoglu played for the last two league winners and still never won a Scudetto himself

“He’s a 40-year-old man, I wouldn’t have done that if I was his age, he’s not 18. He likes to be at the centre of attention," Calhanoglu said.

Hakan Calhanoglu has had enough of Ibrahimovic
Hakan Calhanoglu has had enough of Ibrahimovic Pulse Nigeria

The mercurial midfielder didn't stop there, "This year he didn’t contribute to the Scudetto, he practically didn’t play at all. But he does everything to attract the attention of the fans."

“I don’t care at all, it’s not fair for a person who always calls me when I’m in Milan, who wants to go out for dinner and ride a motorcycle with me," the Inter player said.

Calhanogl rounded up his passionate rebuttal on a personal note, "I respected him. He also wrote about me in his book, he had to write these things otherwise his book would’ve been empty. I won’t answer him, it’s better not to answer. ”

There is no denying the fact that AC Milan fans and players have the right to feel betrayed by Calhanoglu, he was a key player and he left to join their direct rivals who had just won the league, his ridicule was very much expected and deserved.

Hakan Calhanoglu has played for both Milan clubs in the last two seasons and still not won a Scudetto
Hakan Calhanoglu has played for both Milan clubs in the last two seasons and still not won a Scudetto Pulse Nigeria

But the Turkish International is 100% correct about Zlatan Ibrahimovic's role in the Scudetto and how the Swede has clung on to the headlines far more than he should have.

The 40-year-old striker missed a good chunk of the season with injury and scored eight goals in 27 games across all competitions last season.

That is a decent contribution, especially for someone his age and should be applauded as such but it appears Zlatan views himself as the catalyst for Milan's success.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Pulse Ghana

Not only is that untrue, it is also unfair to the players who actually helped Milan win the Scudetto, the likes of Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Sandra Tonali and of course Rafael Leao pretty much carried the team to the title with stellar individual displays.

Ultimately it was a team effort and they couldn't have won without everybody, Zlatan included but the 40-year-old clearly believes he still is the star of the show, which is what Calhanoglu was right about.

Topics:

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Hakan Calhanoglu got into a heated war of words with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    "He's didn't contribute to the Scudetto this season" - Why Calhanoglu is right about Ibrahimovic

  • Bayern Munich continue to treat Sadio Mane as a king by adorning their elegant stadium in his name.

    Why Bayern Munich went all out for 'unique' Senegalese star Sadio Mane

  • The death of the late Argentine star Diego Maradona (L), shook the football world in 2020

    Maradona's death: 8 people to land in court after heart attack killed Argentine legend

Recommended articles

'I know how that book ends'- Israel Adesanya kills any hope of trilogy fight with Robert Whittaker

'I know how that book ends'- Israel Adesanya kills any hope of trilogy fight with Robert Whittaker

He's didn't contribute to the Scudetto this season - Why Calhanoglu is right about Ibrahimovic

"He's didn't contribute to the Scudetto this season" - Why Calhanoglu is right about Ibrahimovic

5 of the most dangerous UFC fighters ever

5 of the most dangerous UFC fighters ever

Why Bayern Munich went all out for 'unique' Senegalese star Sadio Mane

Why Bayern Munich went all out for 'unique' Senegalese star Sadio Mane

Maradona's death: 8 people to land in court after heart attack killed Argentine legend

Maradona's death: 8 people to land in court after heart attack killed Argentine legend

Iron Mike Tyson set to return to the ring to fight YouTube sensation Jake Paul

Iron Mike Tyson set to return to the ring to fight YouTube sensation Jake Paul

Trending

SPORTS GIST

Why Naomi Osaka's company 'Hana Kuma' is trending at number 1 in Kenya

Why Naomi Osaka's 'Hana Kuma' is trending at number one on Kenyan Twitter
PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea's new owners send positive message to Thomas Tuchel, sack transfer guru Marina

Todd Boehly
PREMIER LEAGUE

Ex-Liverpool Mane reveals what he will miss about the club in an emotional message to fans

It's the end of an era for Sadio Mane at Liverpool.

Sadio Mane joins Bayern Munich from Liverpool

Sadio Mane joins Bayern Munich from Liverpool
RUGBY

Kenya's rugby team appeals for financial help

Kenya Simbas in a photo ahead of the Currie Cup held in June 2022
SAFARI RALLY

Rovanperä fastest at Safari shakedown

[FILE] Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen set the fastest time (3:42.1) in the Shakedown session of Safari Rally Kenya

Maradona's death: 8 people to land in court after heart attack killed Argentine legend

The death of the late Argentine star Diego Maradona (L), shook the football world in 2020
BOXING

Iron Mike Tyson set to return to the ring to fight YouTube sensation Jake Paul

Mike Tyson has shown interest in a fight with Jake Paul before the end of the year