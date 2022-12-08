Ababu Namwamba announces the return of 'Big Vic' to Harambee Stars

Wanyama retired from international football in 2020, after captaining Kenya in the AFCON tournament but the team didn't do well.

The CS broke the news of Wanyama's comeback to the team via his Twitter account while he also confirmed that the Current Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga is there to stay.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wanyama made 64 appearances and scored 6 times in his first stint between 2007- 2020 with the team.

Wanyama is currently looking for his next club after exiting the CF Montreal club after the completion of the MLS season on November 2022.

Wanyama's return to the team is a plus for Namwamba as he tries to revamp the sporting sector, especially football.

The government is ready to build new stadiums and infrastructure as Kenya eyes hosting the next AFCON tournament although an official bid has not been submitted to FIFA.

Players have in the past complained about not being paid and Namwamba has assured those in sporting activities that things are going to change.

Will Wanyama be able to keep up with the tempo after his return? Two years is a very long time and things have changed.

Will he be handed back his armband by Olunga or will he be a regular team member just like the others?