'Heart-broken' veteran Hilton retires aged 43

Brazilian centre-back Hilton, won the top-flight twice, with Marseille in 2010 and his most recent club Montpellier two years later.

"It has been 24 years of great dedication and love for this sport which has given us a lot of good things," he said on Instagram.

"It still breaks my heart to know I will no longer go on a field as a professional player," he added.

Hilton gave special thanks to Montpellier where he spent a decade in a career which included spells at Lens, Servette, Basta, Parana and his first club Chapecoense.

"This club gave me the opportunity to fulfill my dream of playing until I was 40, where I went beyond what I dreamed of," he said.

He played 512 games in Ligue 1, a record for a foreign player in the competition.

"Vitorino Hilton, final clap for an exceptional player," tweeted Montpellier.

According to statistical organisation Opta, Hilton was the oldest player to feature in the league since Troyes' Roger Courtois in June 1956.