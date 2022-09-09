EPL

How Chelsea players will benefit from Graham Potter's appointment

Potter is known for counter-pressing which means Chelsea players will be needed to win the ball back almost immediately after giving it away

Graham Potter was considered as the first-choice to replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea
Graham Potter was considered as the first-choice to replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea

Born in Solihull UK 47 year ago, Graham Potter has been appointed as the new Chelsea manager, a day after Thomas Tuchel was sacked by the club.

Potter has been managing Brighton and Hove Albion since 2019 after exiting Swansea.

He has been appointed today to replace Tuchel who was sacked after several lackluster performances at the club.

Graham was once linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United and this can only be attributed to his unique style of play that he had at Brighton.

Chelsea players must be lucky after his appointment as they will benefit in very ways.

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Graham potter as new head coach
Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Graham potter as new head coach AFP

Attacking

For this season alone, Chelsea’s attacking transition has been wanting as the players were not confident in their attacks.

Potter is known for instilling fast attacking transition and as a result, helped Brighton finished with 51 points last season, their highest ever in the Premier League.

He has signed for club whose players are struggling with confidence and is now up to him to change their mentality.

He already has an added advantage as Chelsea’s current formation suits his style of play and we are yet to see the Chelsea wingbacks more often during the counter attacks.

With this style of play, Chelsea’s wingbacks and forwards will benefit the most as they will end up scoring more goals.

Marc Cucurella
Marc Cucurella Getty Images

If everything goes on as planned, opponent teams should get worried as Cucurella, Reece James, Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz will be unstoppable.

Possession

Potter prefers using the 3-4-3 formation which his predecessor has been using in some matches. With this kind of formation, Chelsea players will be forced to stretch hence making it easier for the flow of passes.

This formation will always change depending with where the ball is and is important to note that the wingbacks will always end up upfront.

In this case, Marc Cucurella and Reece James might end up scoring because they are lethal while playing in those positions.

Reece James is Chelsea's joint top-scorer in the Premier League this season
Reece James is Chelsea's joint top-scorer in the Premier League this season AFP

When you look that their defence, Chelsea have been tipped to adopt the 5-3-2 Brighton out of possession system. With such style of play, it is always hard for the opponent to breakthrough and score.

In short, we should be ready to see a team that will be attacking while defending and not one way. They will for sure start pressing from the front and Aubamayeng will need to be physically fit and of sound mind throughout every match so as to achieve his new role.

Defense

Lastly, Chelsea’s defense has been worrying especially this season. As a club they have brought in three new defenders for this season namely; Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Despite the heavy expenditure at the back, we are yet to see back to back clean sheets from the team.

Koulibaly scored the opener on his home debut for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as the Blues drew 2-2 with Spurs
Koulibaly scored the opener on his home debut for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as the Blues drew 2-2 with Spurs Twitter

Potter is known for counter-pressing which means that Chelsea players will be needed to win the ball back almost immediately after giving it away.

This style of play will help cover the Chelsea’s back three from imminent attacks. The back three will be restricted from holding the ball for long hence reducing backline blunders that have been happening.

With all these set to be put in place, it won’t take long before the club bounces back to its rightful style of position and number.

Topics:
Fabian Simiyu

