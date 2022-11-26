WHAT'S BUZZIN

3 in 1- How Cristiano Ronaldo killed 3 birds with '2' stones

Fabian Simiyu
Cristiano Ronaldo's contract was terminated by Manchester United recently after exposing the club in an interview conducted by Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo, centre-forward of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo is an 'orphan' after Manchester United terminated his contract for violating club rules in his interview with Piers Morgan.

Manchester United terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract and as they say, every action has its own reaction.

Ronaldo recently exposed the Man United hierarchy in an interview with Piers Morgan accusing them of neglecting the club and only thinking of making profits with the UK-based club.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now a free agent.
The bosses didn't take it lightly and they in turn terminated his contract. Part of the United fans who cherish Ronaldo were angry and they demanded to know why they kicked the player out for spilling the beans.

The pressure got from bad to worse and the United owners had no option but to put up the club for sale. United fans have been longing for a new regime at the club and this could be the time.

It was a big win for Ronaldo after hearing that the Glazer family are ready to sell the club. He loves united and his interview just brought a glimmer of hope for the whole United family.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United on October 9, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty against Ghana hence breaking two records the same very second that he scored.

Ronaldo broke Asamoah Gyan's record for being the first male footballer to score in 10 consecutive international matches. The Portuguese talisman never ceases to amaze.

Cristiano Ronaldo, centre-forward of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022.
He also became the first male player to score in five consecutive FIFA World Cup tournaments. This could be his last tournament but he will exit the podium having set the bar so high.

The athlete is having a rough time at the moment but it seems like he refused to let the happenings cloud his mind.

