RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Hugo Lloris signs new contract at Tottenham

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has signed a new deal at the club

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has signed a new deal at the club Creator: Glyn KIRK
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has signed a new deal at the club Creator: Glyn KIRK

Tottenham announced on Friday that France international goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has signed a new contract at the Premier League club.

Recommended articles

The 35-year-old, who joined Spurs in 2012, was free to talk to foreign clubs from the start of this month but has committed his future to Tottenham in a deal that runs until 2024.

It was widely reported on Thursday that the World Cup winner had agreed a new contract with the London club and they made an official announcement early on Friday.

"We are delighted to announce that Hugo Lloris has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with the club, which will run until 2024," Spurs said in a statement.

Tottenham's revival since Antonio Conte's appointment as manager in November is understood to have convinced Lloris to stay.

Earlier this month Conte said: "He's our captain, he is a top goalkeeper for us, he has great experience.

"He knows very well Tottenham. He loves this shirt and this badge. For me he is an important player and I'm sure that they are going to find a solution for him to continue to play with Tottenham."

Lloris joined from Lyon in 2012 and has made 395 appearances for the club.

He is Tottenham's record Premier League appearance holder and is on a run of 67 consecutive starts in the league, going back to March 2020.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Hugo Lloris signs new contract at Tottenham

Hugo Lloris signs new contract at Tottenham

Barca and Atletico Madrid turn attention to La Liga race for top four

Barca and Atletico Madrid turn attention to La Liga race for top four

Rugby: Shujaa look to dominate Pool D as Malaga 7s kicks off

Rugby: Shujaa look to dominate Pool D as Malaga 7s kicks off

Doctors amputate leg to save footballer's life

Doctors amputate leg to save footballer's life

Dybala in contract spat as Juve head to crucial Milan clash

Dybala in contract spat as Juve head to crucial Milan clash

'Incredible': Nigerian refugee girls join football fiesta

'Incredible': Nigerian refugee girls join football fiesta

Kenya beat Nigeria to reach Africa Cup of Nations semi-final

Kenya beat Nigeria to reach Africa Cup of Nations semi-final

'Lewandowski is best Bundesliga striker of modern era' - Klinsmann

'Lewandowski is best Bundesliga striker of modern era' - Klinsmann

Premier League top-four race hots up as Chelsea stumble

Premier League top-four race hots up as Chelsea stumble

Trending

Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Andre Ayew and Ghana were angry at the manner in which Gabon scored their equaliser Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Qatar World Cup tickets were launched at reduced prices with residents and migrant workers able to attend games for the quadrennial showpiece for just $11 Creator: KARIM JAAFAR

Ivory Coast send reigning champions Algeria crashing out of Cup of Nations

Nicolas Pepe (2nd L) and his Ivory Coast teammates celebrate after Franck Kessie put them ahead against Algeria Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Betis v Sevilla abandoned after player hit by object thrown from crowd

Real Betis had just equalised against Sevilla when the game was stopped after an object was thrown from the crowd. Creator: CRISTINA QUICLER