Icardi gives PSG win over Lyon on Messi home debut

Mauro Icardi celebrates after scoring PSG's late winner against Lyon

Lionel Messi had a lively home debut for Paris Saint-Germain but it was his compatriot Mauro Icardi who scored in stoppage time as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Lyon 2-1 on Sunday.

Messi outshone his team-mates in PSG's all-star attack for much of the game at the Parc des Princes but he had been taken off by the time substitute Icardi headed in a cross from the left right at the death to secure a win that looked unlikely for long spells.

Lucas Paqueta had put Lyon ahead in the 54th minute before Neymar won and then converted from the spot midway through the second half to make it 1-1.

Messi is still looking for his first goal for his new club, who continued their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season with a sixth win from six.

They are five points clear at the top from Marseille, who have a game in hand.

