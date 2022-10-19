EPL

Steven Gerrard breaks silence on his Aston Villa future

Steven Gerrard has reiterated that he can still turn up things at Aston Villa despite speculations that his spell at Villa is coming to an end.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham on October 16, 2022.
Aston Villa villa are on the brink of falling into the relegation zone with just one point above Wolves and Southampton with 9 points in 10 games played.

Villa will face Fulham in the English Premier League on October 19, 2022, and most people think Steven Gerrard's fate lies in the results of the match.

As for Steven Gerrard, he still thinks that there is a way out and that he still believes in Philippe Coutinho despite his form dropping drastically.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park, Birmingham, England on October 16, 2022.
"I've had tough days, but tough days are okay because you need to use tough days as motivation for when the better days come.

"I'm a young manager, I get that, and this is a tough period, but it's a great challenge for me from a personal point of view. I want to prove to everyone I can improve our situation.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard & assistant Neil Critchley during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park, Birmingham, England on October 16, 2022.
"I'm here to fight and to lead every single minute of every day and I've got every confidence and belief in myself that I can change this situation.

"I've had these periods before. We won the league at Rangers in year three and people always talk about year three, but in year one and year two we had some dead ends, we had some tough days, we had some pressure, we had people pointing fingers, we had some frustration in the stands." Said Gerrard.

"The age he is at and the talent, I very much have full confidence and belief in Phil. Obviously, the stats at the moment suggest that he's not in the best place or at his best, which we all understand. But we as a staff and I as his manager, will give him every bit of support he needs." He concluded

Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho (23) during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa at the City Ground, Nottingham, England on October 10, 2022.
Villa bought Coutinho from Barcelona as part of Gerrard's overhaul squad and he is yet to score this season after being dropped recently against Chelsea on October 16, 2022, when he came off from the bench.

