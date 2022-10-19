Steven Gerrard breaks silence on his Aston Villa future

Villa will face Fulham in the English Premier League on October 19, 2022, and most people think Steven Gerrard's fate lies in the results of the match.

As for Steven Gerrard, he still thinks that there is a way out and that he still believes in Philippe Coutinho despite his form dropping drastically.

"I've had tough days, but tough days are okay because you need to use tough days as motivation for when the better days come.

"I'm a young manager, I get that, and this is a tough period, but it's a great challenge for me from a personal point of view. I want to prove to everyone I can improve our situation.

"I'm here to fight and to lead every single minute of every day and I've got every confidence and belief in myself that I can change this situation.

"I've had these periods before. We won the league at Rangers in year three and people always talk about year three, but in year one and year two we had some dead ends, we had some tough days, we had some pressure, we had people pointing fingers, we had some frustration in the stands." Said Gerrard.

Gerrard on Coutinho

"The age he is at and the talent, I very much have full confidence and belief in Phil. Obviously, the stats at the moment suggest that he's not in the best place or at his best, which we all understand. But we as a staff and I as his manager, will give him every bit of support he needs." He concluded

