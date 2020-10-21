Football Kenya Federation (FKF) under their President Nick Mwendwa has appointed Jacob Ghost Mulee as the new Harambee stars head coach.

Mulee has been appointed to head the national team on a three years’ contract hours after the exit of Francis Kimanzi and his technical bench.

Ghost whose first assignment will be against Comoros on November 11, (home) and November 15, 2020 (away) is set to name his technical bench in due course.

“It is an honor to be Harambee Stars coach for the second time and the task ahead now is to qualify for the 2021 AFCON,” said coach Mulee.

FKF Boss Nick Mwendwa with New Coach Jacob Mulee

This is the fifth time, Mulee is being tasked to coach Head Harambee Stars. He first took charge of Stars in 2003 and 2004 including at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations. Mulee returned for a brief second spell in 2005, which lasted just one day from 16 to 17 December, then made a comeback again for a third time in March 2007.

His fourth stint in charge of Harambee Stars began in September 2010 before he parted ways with the national team in December 2010 following a run of three defeats in the 2010 CECAFA.

Reports indicate that former Harambee Stars Striker Musa Otieno who has previously served the national team in various capacities, is expected to be named as Mulee’s assistant.

On Tuesday, FKF announced that Head coach Francis Kimanzi, assistant Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno and the entire backroom staff had left their roles at the national football team Harambee Stars on ‘mutual consent’.