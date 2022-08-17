PREMIER LEAGUE

Another billionaire prepares to buy Manchester United just hours after Elon Musk's joke

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Since Ferguson's retirement in 2013, United has struggled and has failed to win a title since 2017 with numerous protests held by fans against the Glazers' ownership.

Could Britain's richest man be the solution to Manchester United's problems?
Could Britain's richest man be the solution to Manchester United's problems?

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed that he is willing to buy Premier League club Manchester United following a report that the Glazer family is willing to sell a minority stake in the club.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, United has struggled, and it has failed to win a title since 2017 with numerous demonstrations held by fans against the Glazers' ownership.

Earlier on Wednesday, the world's richest man Elon Musk, revealed he was joking after tweeting he was going to buy United.

Manchester United lost 4-0 to Brentford in their second game of the season
Manchester United lost 4-0 to Brentford in their second game of the season Getty Images

The woeful start to the new season under new manager Erik ten Hag which has seen the Red Devils lose both their opening Premier League games has intensified criticism of the Glazers and their perceived lack of investment in the team.

ALSO READ: Todd Boehly is securing Chelsea’s future by signing youngsters with high potential

Ronaldo promises to reveal 'truth' about Man United's future, blasts media

'Please save us' - Reactions as Elon Musk reveals he's buying Man United

Ratcliffe, a native of Lancashire and the major shareholder of chemical company Ineos, has supported Manchester United since he was a little child.

He also owns the cycling team Ineos Grenadiers and the French team Nice, as well as the Swiss club Lausanne-Sport and the F1-affiliated Ineos.

Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS
Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS Michael Steele/Getty Images

Speaking to The Times, Ratcliffe's spokesperson said: "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer."

"If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership."

"This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent," the spokesperson added. "Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is Britain's richest man, according to Forbes
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is Britain's richest man, according to Forbes Getty Images

As compared to Musk's net worth of $270bn, Ratcliffe is according to Forbes estimated to be worth around $16.3bn.

In May, Ratcliffe made an unsuccessful £4.25bn offer to buy Chelsea after owner Roman Abramovich put the London club up for sale.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is Britain's richest man, according to Forbes

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Could Britain's richest man be the solution to Manchester United's problems?

    Another billionaire prepares to buy Manchester United just hours after Elon Musk's joke

  • 7 top free agents still searching for clubs in 2022

    Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

  • Victor Ikpeba believes Arsenal will lose out of the Top 4

    Ikpeba gives major reason why Arsenal will fumble Top 4 again this season

Recommended articles

Another billionaire prepares to buy Manchester United just hours after Elon Musk's joke

Another billionaire prepares to buy Manchester United just hours after Elon Musk's joke

Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

Cavani, Marcelo, Willian and other big-name players still without a club

Ikpeba gives major reason why Arsenal will fumble Top 4 again this season

Ikpeba gives major reason why Arsenal will fumble Top 4 again this season

Ikpeba advises Manchester United to grant Cristiano Ronaldo his wishes

Ikpeba advises Manchester United to grant Cristiano Ronaldo his wishes

Hellas Verona slammed with €15000 fine, face investigation over alleged Osimhen racist chants

Hellas Verona slammed with €15000 fine, face investigation over alleged Osimhen racist chants

Anthony Joshua preaches discipline ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua preaches discipline ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo is et to be allowed to exit the club this summer according to reports
TRANSFERS

Manchester United finally resigned to losing Ronaldo

Liverpool forward Mohamed has made a generous donation in his hometown to help rebuild a church after a fire tragedy

Revealed: Why Mohamed Salah donated over N65 million to Egyptian church

[FILE] Former FKF President Nick Mwendwa (in pink) meets President elect William Ruto in a past function
FOOTBALL

Nick Mwendwa breaks long social media silence, congratulates Ruto

Manchester United's deal for Adrien Rabiot have fallen apart following the player's 'outrageous' wage request
TRANSFERS

Manchester United in limbo as deal with Ronaldo's former teammate fall apart

Pulse Sports previews 10 songs that should feature in the upcoming FIFA 23 Soundtracks

FIFA 23 Soundtracks: 10 global songs that should feature

Chelsea set to sign Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan

Chelsea set to complete the €20 million signing of 19-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei

Doha will be one of five Qatari cities to host the World from November to December 2022
QATAR 2022

PHOTO STORY: Doha beautified ahead of World Cup with pictures of Mane, Onana, others

Victor Ikpeba Manchester United Players

'Manchester United players are lazy, lack character' - Victor Ikpeba fumes