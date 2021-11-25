RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Kenyan Teenager's dream of training with Man Utd finally comes true [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui paid for his air ticket and accommodation

Manchester United Academy trainees
Manchester United Academy trainees

Finally, Godson Chegema from Kivumbini Ward in Nakuru Town East sub-County will early next year fly to England for a 4-months trial with Manchester United FC as a goalkeeper.

According to a Thursday, November 25 statement from Nakuru County Government, the 19-year-old secured an invitation to take part in the trials with the English premier league giant in 2020 but could not travel due to financial challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The County Government of Nakuru, through Governor Lee Kinyanjui, swiftly stepped in and paid for his air ticket, accommodation and other expenses through the trial period.

While presenting him with an air ticket and other essentials, Sports CEC Sylvia Onyango emphasized the county's commitment to nurturing sports among the youth.

Governor Lee's administration has embarked on capital infrastructure projects such as the construction of stadiums, purchase of sports equipment and tournaments.

The young footballer thanked Governor Kinyanjui for enabling him to realize his dream and promised to work hard at the trials and inspire other youth in Kivumbini and other low-income areas.

His father, Donarld Chagema said he was delighted of his son's success as he never thought a footballer would ever emerge from his family and hated non-paying sports activities.

Kivumbini MCA, Wilbur Onyango said sports has emerged as a key tool in addressing illicit drug use and insecurity, a vice common in low-income areas.

Football agent, Mr Osman Noor thanked the County Government of Nakuru for making Chagema realize his career dream citing that the region has produced renowned footballers.

Denis Mwangi

