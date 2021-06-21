Key Germany trio in fitness race to face Hungary

The trio all sat out training Monday after picking up knocks in Saturday's 4-2 win over Portugal which left Germany second in Group F following a defeat by France in their opening game.

Hummels and Mueller are both resting knee injuries, while Gundogan took a blow to the calf.

German daily Bild claim Mueller will miss the Hungary game on Wednesday, but a DFB spokesman denied the report and insisted it was too early to say.

If Mueller drops out, his Bayern Munich team-mate Leon Goretzka is ready to switch from his usual position in central midfield to an attacking midfield role.

"The way he (Mueller) was moving in the (team's hotel) pool, I don't think it's out of the question that he'll play," said Goretzka, who was a second-half replacement against Portugal.

"I've already said that I think I can play that (attacking midfield) role, but I hope so of course that Thomas can play."

Germany need a win to be sure of reaching the knockout phase, but a draw would be enough if France do not lose to Portugal in Budapest on Wednesday.

Hungary, who are bottom of the group with a point after Saturday's 1-1 draw with France, must win to avoid elimination.