Gor Mahia set to sign Ugandan striker Patrick Kaddu

Festus Chuma
Rwanda Premier League side Gasogi United were also interested in Kaddu’s services but he decided to join the KPL giants who tabled him a juicy offer.

A file photo of Uganda forward Patrick Kaddu celebrating an Africa Cup of Nations victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Egypt 2019.
Ugandan international Patrick Kaddu is just a step away from joining Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia, and the move will be completed next week.

Kaddu will undergo medical on Tuesday before signing what is reported to be a two-year deal with the record 19-time KPL champions.

The 27-year-old is available following confirmation by his parent club Kitara FC, and it's understood a fee has been agreed upon in principle, with only the final details remaining to be completed.

“Our player Patrick Kaddu will fly to Kenya to complete negotiations with Gor Mahia FC on Tuesday next week,” reads a statement from his parent club Kitara FC.

Kaddu joined Kitara four months ago following the expiration of his contract at Uganda top-flight side KCCA FC which he rejoined in January 2022.

The striker delivered impressive performances for the FUFA Big League side during his shot stay, scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

Kaddu is a powerful center-forward in the mold of former Gor Mahia’s Rwandese striker Jacques whom many know to have caused problems for FKF Premier League defenders three seasons ago.

READ: Too hot for Big League: Kenya giant Gor Mahia closing on Patrick Kaddu signing

The Kampala-born star started his career at Maroons FC, then joined Kiira Young before returning to the former side at the beginning of the 2015/2016 season.

Patrick Kaddu (Photo Credit: KCCA FC Media)
After two seasons with the Prisons men, the forward joined KCCA FC before signing for Moroccan giants RS Berkane.

He was immediately sent to the Egyptian Premier League side Ismaily on a six-month loan deal until June 30th, 2020.

After the expiry of his contract at Berkane, Kaddu joined another Moroccan side Youssoufia Berrechid where he stayed for one season before returning to Ugandan Premier League giants KCCA.

Kaddu has 21 caps for Uganda since making his debut in 2018 and is remembered for scoring a goal against Cape Verde that took the Cranes to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

