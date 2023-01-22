Gor Mahia set to sign Ugandan striker Patrick Kaddu

Kaddu will undergo medical on Tuesday before signing what is reported to be a two-year deal with the record 19-time KPL champions.

The 27-year-old is available following confirmation by his parent club Kitara FC, and it's understood a fee has been agreed upon in principle, with only the final details remaining to be completed.

“Our player Patrick Kaddu will fly to Kenya to complete negotiations with Gor Mahia FC on Tuesday next week,” reads a statement from his parent club Kitara FC.

Kaddu joined Kitara four months ago following the expiration of his contract at Uganda top-flight side KCCA FC which he rejoined in January 2022.

The striker delivered impressive performances for the FUFA Big League side during his shot stay, scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

Kaddu is a powerful center-forward in the mold of former Gor Mahia’s Rwandese striker Jacques whom many know to have caused problems for FKF Premier League defenders three seasons ago.

The Kampala-born star started his career at Maroons FC, then joined Kiira Young before returning to the former side at the beginning of the 2015/2016 season.

After two seasons with the Prisons men, the forward joined KCCA FC before signing for Moroccan giants RS Berkane.

He was immediately sent to the Egyptian Premier League side Ismaily on a six-month loan deal until June 30th, 2020.

After the expiry of his contract at Berkane, Kaddu joined another Moroccan side Youssoufia Berrechid where he stayed for one season before returning to Ugandan Premier League giants KCCA.