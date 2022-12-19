Several awards were presented to players on the last day of the tournament after the Argentina versus France match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
Prestigious awards won at the World Cup
Argentina are the current world champions after dethroning France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
The awards are usually a symbol of hard work and perseverance throughout the whole tournament, especially for the cup winners.
World Cup winners
Lionel Messi of PSG led Argentina to dethrone France as the world Champions after beating them through the post-match penalties in Qatar.
The match saw the two countries go into extra time before Emiliano Martinez of Argentina carried the day after proving that he is a skilled penalty handler.
FIFA Young Player Award
Enzo Fernandez of Argentina is the current holder of the FIFA Young Player Award and this was confirmed a few minutes after the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament t the Lusail Stadium.
The youngster plays for Benfica and he was given the award after playing a starring role for Argentina in the midfield, especially in the knockout stages.
Golden Glove trophy
Emiliano Martinez of Argentina and Aston Villa enjoyed this whole tournament no wonder he was awarded the prestigious Golden Glove trophy by FIFA.
The Argentine stopper helped save two spot kicks for his nation against the Netherlands and France. Both situations have now seen his country lift the golden trophy in Qatar.
Golden Ball
Lionel Messi of Argentina defied all odds to lift the coveted Golden Ball trophy in Qatar after displaying great performances throughout the whole tournament.
Messi will be heading back to Argentina with the World Cup trophy and the Golden Ball trophy. It was simply the best way to end the 'GOAT' debate.
Golden Boot trophy
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were locked up in the Golden Boot race but Mbappe of France emerged as the winner after finishing the tournament with 8 goals.
Mbappe scored a hat trick in the finals to win the prestigious award. The youngster will be going home a sad man after failing to clinch the World Cup.
