ADVERTISEMENT
QATAR 2022

Prestigious awards won at the World Cup

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Argentina are the current world champions after dethroning France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

From left: Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez and Kylian Mbappe on December 18, 2022.
From left: Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez and Kylian Mbappe on December 18, 2022.

Several awards were presented to players on the last day of the tournament after the Argentina versus France match at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The awards are usually a symbol of hard work and perseverance throughout the whole tournament, especially for the cup winners.

Lionel Messi of PSG led Argentina to dethrone France as the world Champions after beating them through the post-match penalties in Qatar.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the World Cup trophy on December 18, 2022.
Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the World Cup trophy on December 18, 2022. AFP

READ: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

The match saw the two countries go into extra time before Emiliano Martinez of Argentina carried the day after proving that he is a skilled penalty handler.

Enzo Fernandez of Argentina is the current holder of the FIFA Young Player Award and this was confirmed a few minutes after the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament t the Lusail Stadium.

Enzo Fernandez of Argentina on December 18, 2022.
Enzo Fernandez of Argentina on December 18, 2022. AFP

The youngster plays for Benfica and he was given the award after playing a starring role for Argentina in the midfield, especially in the knockout stages.

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina and Aston Villa enjoyed this whole tournament no wonder he was awarded the prestigious Golden Glove trophy by FIFA.

Emiliano Martinez on December 18, 2022.
Emiliano Martinez on December 18, 2022. AFP

The Argentine stopper helped save two spot kicks for his nation against the Netherlands and France. Both situations have now seen his country lift the golden trophy in Qatar.

Lionel Messi of Argentina defied all odds to lift the coveted Golden Ball trophy in Qatar after displaying great performances throughout the whole tournament.

Lionel Messi of Argentina on December 18, 2022.
Lionel Messi of Argentina on December 18, 2022. AFP

Messi will be heading back to Argentina with the World Cup trophy and the Golden Ball trophy. It was simply the best way to end the 'GOAT' debate.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were locked up in the Golden Boot race but Mbappe of France emerged as the winner after finishing the tournament with 8 goals.

Kylian Mbappe of France on December 18, 2022.
Kylian Mbappe of France on December 18, 2022. AFP

Mbappe scored a hat trick in the finals to win the prestigious award. The youngster will be going home a sad man after failing to clinch the World Cup.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the World Cup.AP Photo/Frank Augstein

    "He's a killer" - Real recognises real as Ronaldo praises Messi after 'worthy' World Cup win

  • Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez holds the Golden Glove trophy on December 18, 2022.

    The worst and best moments of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament [Photos]

  • Pulse Picks goals

    PULSE PICKS: Top 10 goals by African players in 2022

Recommended articles

He's a killer - Real recognises real as Ronaldo praises Messi after 'worthy' World Cup win

"He's a killer" - Real recognises real as Ronaldo praises Messi after 'worthy' World Cup win

The worst and best moments of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament [Photos]

The worst and best moments of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament [Photos]

Legendary rally driver Asad Khan is dead

Legendary rally driver Asad Khan is dead

Why the 'GOAT' debate is over and other stories making headlines in football today

Why the 'GOAT' debate is over and other stories making headlines in football today

Prestigious awards won at the World Cup

Prestigious awards won at the World Cup

Retirement: Messi provides update on future after winning World Cup with Argentina

Retirement: Messi provides update on future after winning World Cup with Argentina

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

How Maradona enjoyed the 2022 World Cup final match from the 'best seat'

How Maradona enjoyed the 2022 World Cup final match from the 'best seat'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Diego Maradona.
QATAR 2022

How Maradona enjoyed the 2022 World Cup final match from the 'best seat'

Argentina vs France
QATAR 2022

Messi and Argentina dethrone France to lift the FIFA World Cup after a 6-goal thriller

‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Messi with the World Cup trophy (Imago/Agencia EFE)

Retirement: Messi provides update on future after winning World Cup with Argentina

‘I won 500k and spent it on women’ - Five bettors tell us their biggest winnings and what they spent it on

BETTING: ‘I won 500k and spent it on women’ - Five bettors tell us their biggest winnings and what they spent it on