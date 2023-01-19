Why Mbappe snubbed Liverpool & other transfer stories

It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.

Mbappe snubbed Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe of PSG turned down an offer to join PSG in 2022 despite The Reds being the favourites to land the French forward.

AFP

It has been reported that the forward opted to extend his stay at PSG after being promised a lucrative deal and major roles at the club.

Danny Ings to West Ham United

West Hams United are in advanced talks with Aston Villa to sign 30-year-old striker Danny Ings who is keen on a move away from Villa.

AFP

West Ham needs a striker to fire goals after having a poor restart in the Premier League. David Moyes who is West Ham's manager could be sacked if they lose their next match against Everton according to Sky Sports.

Kane to leave Spurs

England forward Harry Kane is set to quit Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the 2022/23 season in a bid to hunt trophies before he retires.

AFP

Kane wanted to quit Spurs on August 2022 but the Tottenham board managed to convince him to stay for at least one more year.

Moura to Everton