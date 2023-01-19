ADVERTISEMENT
TRANSFERS

Why Mbappe snubbed Liverpool & other transfer stories

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Kylian Mbappe snubbed Liverpool to remain at PSG in 2022 after lengthy contract negotiations

Kylian Mbappe (left) and Danny Ings
Kylian Mbappe (left) and Danny Ings

The transfer period in Europe is mid-way, and clubs are trying to make singings of players that suit their systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

It has been a busy window so far with various teams snatching players from others while there have also been instances of refusing to let go of some of the players until their replacements are found.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG turned down an offer to join PSG in 2022 despite The Reds being the favourites to land the French forward.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe
PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe AFP

READ: Kylian Mbappe: Fans react to PSG star's exit saga

It has been reported that the forward opted to extend his stay at PSG after being promised a lucrative deal and major roles at the club.

West Hams United are in advanced talks with Aston Villa to sign 30-year-old striker Danny Ings who is keen on a move away from Villa.

Danny Ings of Aston Villa during the Premier League match at Villa Park on January 4, 2023.
Danny Ings of Aston Villa during the Premier League match at Villa Park on January 4, 2023. AFP

West Ham needs a striker to fire goals after having a poor restart in the Premier League. David Moyes who is West Ham's manager could be sacked if they lose their next match against Everton according to Sky Sports.

England forward Harry Kane is set to quit Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the 2022/23 season in a bid to hunt trophies before he retires.

Harry Kane celebrates after opening the scoring for Tottenham against Crystal Palace on January 4, 2023.
Harry Kane celebrates after opening the scoring for Tottenham against Crystal Palace on January 4, 2023. AFP

Kane wanted to quit Spurs on August 2022 but the Tottenham board managed to convince him to stay for at least one more year.

Lucas Moura of Everton is in advanced talks with Everton as he continues to explore suitable options to salvage his career after being dropped from Tottenham Hotspur's XI.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Kylian Mbappe (left) and Danny Ings

    Why Mbappe snubbed Liverpool & other transfer stories

  • Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended

    Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended

  • Thomas Tuchel (Twitter/Fabrizio Romano)

    Thomas Tuchel ready for PL return

Recommended articles

Why Mbappe snubbed Liverpool & other transfer stories

Why Mbappe snubbed Liverpool & other transfer stories

Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended

Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended

Thomas Tuchel ready for PL return

Thomas Tuchel ready for PL return

Pele: Brazil legend named ‘secret’ daughter in his will

Pele: Brazil legend named ‘secret’ daughter in his will

Overview of 888sport: Betting options, mobile app, bonuses, security

Overview of 888sport: Betting options, mobile app, bonuses, security

Watch former Arsenal star Adebayor dance with fans during a night out [Video]

Watch former Arsenal star Adebayor dance with fans during a night out [Video]

Sancho back in United's camp while Sir Ratcliffe bids for the Red Devils

Sancho back in United's camp while Sir Ratcliffe bids for the Red Devils

'Don't touch me!' - Clip of Casemiro pushing away a United medic explained [Video]

'Don't touch me!' - Clip of Casemiro pushing away a United medic explained [Video]

Navas to Al Nassr and other transfer stories

Navas to Al Nassr and other transfer stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Casemiro during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on October 2, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Don't touch me!' - Clip of Casemiro pushing away a United medic explained [Video]

Pele: Brazil legend named ‘secret’ daughter in his will

Pele: Brazil legend named ‘secret’ daughter in his will

Emmanuel Adebayor
IN NAIROBI

Watch former Arsenal star Adebayor dance with fans during a night out [Video]

Jadon Sancho
MAN-U UPDATE

Sancho back in United's camp while Sir Ratcliffe bids for the Red Devils

Kylian Mbappe (left) and Danny Ings
TRANSFERS

Why Mbappe snubbed Liverpool & other transfer stories

Thomas Tuchel (Twitter/Fabrizio Romano)

Thomas Tuchel ready for PL return

888sport Africa

Overview of 888sport: Betting options, mobile app, bonuses, security

Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended

Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended