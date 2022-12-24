What Lampard has said about Jordan Pickford

Lampard is optimistic that the skipper is okay with staying at Everton despite the club failing to compete in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

"I feel we can match his ambitions. I don't think it's straightforward to look at any individual in terms of what their ambitions are.

AFP

"Jordan is England's number one and has secured that position relatively which has been an amazing achievement by him because we know how difficult that is.

"He's played for Everton and was a huge reason we had a great run towards the end of last season and stayed in the league.

"Jordan feels very happy being at this club, I don't want to speak for him, but that's the impression I get from him. So I don't think it's as simple as that. I like to think he's very happy here. We're a huge club with a huge history and big ambition and he's a big part of that.

AFP

"Having been a player myself, maybe I was fortunate to play Champions League a lot. When I felt comfortable at a club, I came in with a smile on my face every day and I looked forward to every game that came up whether it be Premier League, Carabao Cup or Champions League, whatever.

"If Jordan feels like that, we can match each other's ambitions and in terms of getting him to stay longer, I don't see that as a problem," said Lampard.