What Lampard has said about Jordan Pickford

Fabian Simiyu
Frank Lampard is confident Jordan Pickford will stay at Everton next season

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during the Premier League match at Vitality Stadium on November 12, 2022.
Everton manager Frank Lampard is confident his goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will commit to a new deal at the club with his contract being looked at at the moment.

Lampard is optimistic that the skipper is okay with staying at Everton despite the club failing to compete in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

"I feel we can match his ambitions. I don't think it's straightforward to look at any individual in terms of what their ambitions are.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford warming up during the Premier League match at Vitality Stadium on November 12, 2022.
READ: How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

"Jordan is England's number one and has secured that position relatively which has been an amazing achievement by him because we know how difficult that is.

"He's played for Everton and was a huge reason we had a great run towards the end of last season and stayed in the league.

"Jordan feels very happy being at this club, I don't want to speak for him, but that's the impression I get from him. So I don't think it's as simple as that. I like to think he's very happy here. We're a huge club with a huge history and big ambition and he's a big part of that.

Frank Lampard on December 7, 2022.
"Having been a player myself, maybe I was fortunate to play Champions League a lot. When I felt comfortable at a club, I came in with a smile on my face every day and I looked forward to every game that came up whether it be Premier League, Carabao Cup or Champions League, whatever.

"If Jordan feels like that, we can match each other's ambitions and in terms of getting him to stay longer, I don't see that as a problem," said Lampard.

Pickford was in Qatar with the England national team where he impressed but they didn't make it to the finals.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
