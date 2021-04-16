Second-placed Leipzig have 61 points but Bayern can stretch their lead to seven points with victory at third-placed Wolfsburg on Saturday with five games left.
Leipzig hand Bayern title edge after Hoffenheim stalemate
Leipzig had a last-minute goal ruled out and were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Hoffenheim on Friday to hand the Bundesliga title initiative back to Bayern Munich.
Bayern, smarting from their Champions League exit at the hands of PSG in midweek, are seeking a ninth consecutive German title.
Leipzig thought they had won the game at the death when Yussuf Poulsen headed in but he was penalised for handball after the referee consulted the pitchside monitor.
Friday's result was a fair outcome with Julian Nagelsmann's side taking until the 53rd minute to have an attempt on target with Christopher Nkunku failing to trouble the Hoffenheim keeper.
Nagelsmann went into the game with speculation linking him as Hansi Flick's successor at Bayern next season.
Flick, meanwhile, seen as the man to replace Joachim Loew as national team coach after the European Championship, has yet to confirm he will stay at Munich where he has a contract until 2024.
