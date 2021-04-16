Leipzig hand Bayern title edge after Hoffenheim stalemate

Bayern, smarting from their Champions League exit at the hands of PSG in midweek, are seeking a ninth consecutive German title.

Leipzig thought they had won the game at the death when Yussuf Poulsen headed in but he was penalised for handball after the referee consulted the pitchside monitor.

Friday's result was a fair outcome with Julian Nagelsmann's side taking until the 53rd minute to have an attempt on target with Christopher Nkunku failing to trouble the Hoffenheim keeper.

Nagelsmann went into the game with speculation linking him as Hansi Flick's successor at Bayern next season.

Flick, meanwhile, seen as the man to replace Joachim Loew as national team coach after the European Championship, has yet to confirm he will stay at Munich where he has a contract until 2024.