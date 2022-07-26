Lewandowski claims Barcelona are now Champions League favourites

The 33-year-old Polish striker is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers in modern football having netted over 600 times in his career.

The former Bayern Munich star had long dreamed of a move away from the Allianz Arena and finally got his wish this summer by sealing a switch to Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

The phenomenal striker now hopes to also attain success with his new side under the Xavi-led management.

Imago

ALSO READ: Barcelona finally announce deal for Polish striker

Lewandowski believes Barcelona are Champions League contenders

Lewandowski has now claimed that he expects the club to be considered as serious contenders for the UEFA Champions League trophy next season.

Twitter

Speaking in Barca's pre-match conference ahead of their friendly against Juventus in Dallas on July 27, the prolific striker was quoted to have said:

'Barcelona a candidate for winning the UCL? Of course, in Barcelona you always have to think about winning the UCL, with the team we have we are ready to fight for all the titles, and this season will be better than the last.'

Lewandowski no doubt has a feeling of what Champions League success tastes like, having led Bayern Munich to lifting the trophy in 2020.

Barcelona Champions League

Barcelona on the other last won the title in 2015 under coach Luis Enrique who had the likes of the mercurial attack in Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Luis Suarez at his disposal back then.

omnisports

Since 2015, Barcelona have failed to make it to the semi-finals of the European showpiece with the exception of 2019, when they dramatically collapsed in the 4-3 comeback against Jurgen Klopp's resurgent Liverpool.

Prior to 2015, Barcelona had won the Champions League four(4) times and are fifth ob the all-time winners of the club competition with eternal rivals Real Madrid having won it a record - 14 times.

Barcelona remain fifth behind AC Milan who have won the competition seven (7) times as well as Bayern Munich and Liverpool who have both won the competition six(6) times.