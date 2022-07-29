'I did what had to be done' - Laporta insists Messi's exit was necessary for Barcelona

The magnificent Argentine had been the pinnacle of the club's success over the last decade but had to be shown the exit door as Barcelona were in a serious economic situation that nearly crippled its finances.

While current Barcelona Joan Laporta was not directly responsible for Messi's exit, his statements during his campaign before his return had given Cules the belief that Leo Messi would stay, having approached the final year of his contract at Camp Nou.

However, recently there have been reports all over the media on rumours of Messi's return to his dream club.

Rumours that have now gotten most Barcelona fans excited on social media , as expected.

And President Laporta has also fueled these rumours by confirming via an interview that he does, in fact, want to bring back the Argentine legend to the club.

Laporta confirms intentions to bring Lionel Messi back to Barcelona

Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo, Laporta suggested that he did what he had to do [on Messi exit] and that he was left with no choice.

"I did what had to be done, put the club above the best player in history. I’ve known Messi since he was a child. I love Leo. Barça loves Leo. If you ask me, how do I feel? I think we owe it to Messi (to bring him back).”

“I will do everything in my power to ensure Messi has the best end to his career, in a Barcelona shirt. With the applause of the crowd,” Laporta was quoted to have said."

There were also reports earlier this year of a rift between Messi and Laporta due to the manner of his exit.

However, when asked whether he had spoken to Messi about this idea, the Barcelona president said:

“This is just an idea that we have at the moment, and I will do everything in my power to make it happen. This is what I can say now.”

“It will not be easy, but I believe it is possible with the right plan and strategy.'

Laporta wants to give Lionel Messi a proper Barcelona farewell

Laporta also submitted that he owes Lionel Messi a proper farewell at Barcelona and also dreams of his return while stating his admiration for the PSG star.

“We want him back to wear the Barça shirt because the club loves Leo, and the fans love Leo. I love him too and will do my best to bring him back.”.

“That’s our aspiration, my intention with Leo is clear”

“I feel indebted to Leo Messi. I’d love end of his career to be at Barcelona with a standing ovation in every stadium. I think we can make it happen” Laporta said.