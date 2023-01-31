Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions

Messi celebrated while mocking Van Gaal as a way of disapproving of his comments against him which had come before their quarter-finals match according to what various sources reported.

He has, however, confirmed that he was unaware of the celebrations prior to his celebrations during the match.

AFP

"I didn't think about it, it came out in the moment. "I did know everything that had been said before the game, what Van Gaal had said. Even some of my teammates were telling me 'Did you see what he said,' on purpose.

"And well, when it's all over, I don't like what I did, I don't like the 'keep moving' and all that. But well, they are moments of huge tension, huge nervousness and everything happens very fast," said Messi.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw before Argentina beat the Netherlands during the post-match penalties to progress to the next phase of the competition.

Business Insider USA

Messi added that he doesn't want to leave that image behind and that is why he could be regretting what transpired during the tournament.

Messi concluded by saying that one can't control how he or she reacts because it just happens.