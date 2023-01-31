ADVERTISEMENT
Messi opens up on regretting various World Cup actions

Fabian Simiyu
Lionel Messi lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy with Argentina

Lionel Messi.Getty/Simon Bruty
Lionel Messi.Getty/Simon Bruty

Lionel Messi has finally spoken about some of his actions and reactions during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, especially in the quarter-finals against the Netherlands.

Messi celebrated while mocking Van Gaal as a way of disapproving of his comments against him which had come before their quarter-finals match according to what various sources reported.

He has, however, confirmed that he was unaware of the celebrations prior to his celebrations during the match.

Lionel Messi celebrating after scoring for Argentina against the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-final on December 9, 2022.
Lionel Messi celebrating after scoring for Argentina against the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-final on December 9, 2022. AFP

READ: The greatest World Cup final for the greatest ever

"I didn't think about it, it came out in the moment. "I did know everything that had been said before the game, what Van Gaal had said. Even some of my teammates were telling me 'Did you see what he said,' on purpose.

"And well, when it's all over, I don't like what I did, I don't like the 'keep moving' and all that. But well, they are moments of huge tension, huge nervousness and everything happens very fast," said Messi.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw before Argentina beat the Netherlands during the post-match penalties to progress to the next phase of the competition.

Lionel Messi.Getty/Catherine Ivill
Lionel Messi.Getty/Catherine Ivill

Messi added that he doesn't want to leave that image behind and that is why he could be regretting what transpired during the tournament.

Messi concluded by saying that one can't control how he or she reacts because it just happens.

The PSG playmaker who seems to have conquered Europe could be on his way to Saudi Arabia to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Professional League.

