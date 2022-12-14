ADVERTISEMENT
QATAR 2022

World Cup hits and misses: Is Messi the new king in town?

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Lionel Messi scored against Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Lionel Messi of Argentina during the game Argentina vs Croatia, corresponding to the Semifinals of the FIFA World Cup on December 14, 2022.
Lionel Messi of Argentina during the game Argentina vs Croatia, corresponding to the Semifinals of the FIFA World Cup on December 14, 2022.

Argentina has sailed through to the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar after smashing Croatia 3-0 with Lionel Messi displaying stellar performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Lionel Messi rose to the occasion when Argentina needed him most and he netted a goal for his country just to secure a spot in the World Cup finals.

Messi netted the first goal of the match through a penalty before Julian Alvarez of Manchester City scored two other goals for Argentina.

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez celebrate the third Argentine goal in the Match between the teams of Argentina vs Croatia, for the semifinal of the World Cup on December 14, 2022.
Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez celebrate the third Argentine goal in the Match between the teams of Argentina vs Croatia, for the semifinal of the World Cup on December 14, 2022. AFP

READ: 'Rigged World Cup' - Reactions to Alvarez 'dive' as Messi inspires Argentina past Croatia to World Cup final

Dominik Livakovic fouled Alvarez inside the penalty box hence triggering the referee to award the spot kick. Messi confirmed it with a goal moments later before the end of the first half.

Luka Modric was kicked out of the World Cup tournament together with his entire Croatian team after failing to keep up with Argentina's tempo.

Luka Modric of Croatia during the Argentina vs Croatia, corresponding to the Semifinals of the FIFA World Cup on December 14, 2022.
Luka Modric of Croatia during the Argentina vs Croatia, corresponding to the Semifinals of the FIFA World Cup on December 14, 2022. AFP

Croatia suffered a 3-0 loss to Argentina in a match that saw Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez score before 90 minutes. Alvarez scored a brace.

Croatia had defied all odds to reach the semi-finals but they ended up playing boring football as they sat back and defended most of the time to avoid conceding many goals.

It goes without a doubt that Luka Modric will retire without a World Cup trophy despite winning all the other prestigious silverware in his career with Real Madrid.

Luka Modric of Croatia on December 14, 2022.
Luka Modric of Croatia on December 14, 2022. AFP

The player came close to winning the World Cup in 2018 but lost 4-2 to France in a thriller match in Russia.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernado Silva and Pepe on December 10, 2022.

    3 things that Ronaldo's fans are not prepared to witness Messi accomplish

  • From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Karim Benzema.

    Why Ronaldo could 'kick out' his agent and other stories making headlines in football today

  • Lionel Messi of Argentina during the game Argentina vs Croatia, corresponding to the Semifinals of the FIFA World Cup on December 14, 2022.

    World Cup hits and misses: Is Messi the new king in town?

Recommended articles

3 things that Ronaldo's fans are not prepared to witness Messi accomplish

3 things that Ronaldo's fans are not prepared to witness Messi accomplish

Why Ronaldo could 'kick out' his agent and other stories making headlines in football today

Why Ronaldo could 'kick out' his agent and other stories making headlines in football today

World Cup hits and misses: Is Messi the new king in town?

World Cup hits and misses: Is Messi the new king in town?

'Rigged World Cup' - Reactions to Alvarez 'dive' as Messi inspires Argentina past Croatia to World Cup final

'Rigged World Cup' - Reactions to Alvarez 'dive' as Messi inspires Argentina past Croatia to World Cup final

FIFA retains heavily criticised referee for final week of World Cup

FIFA retains heavily criticised referee for final week of World Cup

Why Southgate is unsure of his next move and other stories making headlines in football today

Why Southgate is unsure of his next move and other stories making headlines in football today

Will Gareth Southgate quit England?

Will Gareth Southgate quit England?

2 puzzles that will never be solved in the ongoing World Cup

2 puzzles that will never be solved in the ongoing World Cup

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ola Aina set for a return to the Premier League

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ola Aina set for a return to the Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch after a 1-0 loss to Morocco in a World Cup quarterfinal football match at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022.
QATAR 2022

2 puzzles that will never be solved in the ongoing World Cup

Referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio on December 10, 2022.
QATAR 2022

FIFA retains heavily criticised referee for final week of World Cup

'Rigged World Cup'- Reactions to Alvarez 'dive' as Messi inspires Argentina past Croatia to World Cup final
QATAR 2022

'Rigged World Cup' - Reactions to Alvarez 'dive' as Messi inspires Argentina past Croatia to World Cup final

From left: Gareth Southgate, Rafael Leao and Joao Felix.
TRENDING

Why Southgate is unsure of his next move and other stories making headlines in football today

Gareth Southgate of England applauds the fans at the final whistle in the FIFA World Cup quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022.
UPDATE

Will Gareth Southgate quit England?

Lionel Messi of Argentina during the game Argentina vs Croatia, corresponding to the Semifinals of the FIFA World Cup on December 14, 2022.
QATAR 2022

World Cup hits and misses: Is Messi the new king in town?

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Karim Benzema.
TRENDING

Why Ronaldo could 'kick out' his agent and other stories making headlines in football today

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernado Silva and Pepe on December 10, 2022.
LISTICLE

3 things that Ronaldo's fans are not prepared to witness Messi accomplish