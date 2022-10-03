London Marathon Gold Medalist, Amos Kipruto Speaks on close friendship with Eliud Kipchoge

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, Kipruto opened up about his life and what it has taken for him to reach the heights of his career.

"The journey of running began when I was very young in Primary School and in High School. I decided to focus on running after high school.

"I was used to watching people run especially the late Samuel Wanjiru and one funny thing is that my current coach used to work with Samuel also.

"I have raced in nearly all the major marathons alongside Eliud Kipchoge and he really inspires me a lot. He is a person that I talk to every now and then and he always picks up my calls whenever I ring him." He said.

"I always ask him about athletics and he is someone who will always motivate you. He is someone who will tell you if what you are doing is good or bad.

"One thing that I love about Eliud is his philosophies and his assertiveness when it comes to making choices.

"I have raced with Eliud in several races beginning with Berlin Marathon and recently in Tokyo where I fished second in both races behind him. I didn't finish the other race in the Olympics after falling down on the track and it is part of the challenges in this sport. You can't win always." Said Kipruto.

The athlete further stated that he loves watching Volleyball and Formula 1 whenever on holiday or just at home when relaxing.