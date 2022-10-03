ATHLETICS

London Marathon Gold Medalist, Amos Kipruto Speaks on close friendship with Eliud Kipchoge

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Amos Kipruto recently opened up to Pulse Live Kenya on being close friends with Eliud Kipchoge and how he has helped him in his athletics career.

Kenyan Amos Kipruto (L) and his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge (R) react after their finishing the men s category in the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo on March 6, 2022.
Kenyan Amos Kipruto (L) and his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge (R) react after their finishing the men s category in the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo on March 6, 2022.

Amos Kipruto dominated the London Marathon on October 2, 2022, as he emerged victorious clincing the gold medal ahead of Ethiopia's Leul Gebresilase and Bashir Abdi of Belgium in a record time of 2:04:39.

Recommended articles

In an exclusive interview with Pulse, Kipruto opened up about his life and what it has taken for him to reach the heights of his career.

"The journey of running began when I was very young in Primary School and in High School. I decided to focus on running after high school.

Kenya's Amos Kipruto celebrates after winning the men s elite race at the 2022 London Marathon in London, Britain on October 2, 2022.
Kenya's Amos Kipruto celebrates after winning the men s elite race at the 2022 London Marathon in London, Britain on October 2, 2022. AFP

READ: Kipchoge to be hosted at the London Marathon as a special guest

"I was used to watching people run especially the late Samuel Wanjiru and one funny thing is that my current coach used to work with Samuel also.

"I have raced in nearly all the major marathons alongside Eliud Kipchoge and he really inspires me a lot. He is a person that I talk to every now and then and he always picks up my calls whenever I ring him." He said.

"I always ask him about athletics and he is someone who will always motivate you. He is someone who will tell you if what you are doing is good or bad.

"One thing that I love about Eliud is his philosophies and his assertiveness when it comes to making choices.

Eliud Kipchoge celebrates with the Kenyan flag set a new world marathon record in Berlin on September 25, 2022
Eliud Kipchoge celebrates with the Kenyan flag set a new world marathon record in Berlin on September 25, 2022 AFP

"I have raced with Eliud in several races beginning with Berlin Marathon and recently in Tokyo where I fished second in both races behind him. I didn't finish the other race in the Olympics after falling down on the track and it is part of the challenges in this sport. You can't win always." Said Kipruto.

The athlete further stated that he loves watching Volleyball and Formula 1 whenever on holiday or just at home when relaxing.

He concluded by stating that there are always challenges along the way and people should use them as a form of motivation and conquer them

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Kenyan Amos Kipruto (L) and his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge (R) react after their finishing the men s category in the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo on March 6, 2022.

    London Marathon Gold Medalist, Amos Kipruto Speaks on close friendship with Eliud Kipchoge

  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Chelsea salutes the travelling supporters at full time during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Selhurst Park on October 1, 2022.

    Aubameyang delighted to help Chelsea

  • Wazito FC Elli Asieche (left) shields Tusker FC Charles Momanyi on March 8, 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre

    Why the 2022/23 Kenya Premier League has been suspended indefinitely

Recommended articles

London Marathon Gold Medalist, Amos Kipruto Speaks on close friendship with Eliud Kipchoge

London Marathon Gold Medalist, Amos Kipruto Speaks on close friendship with Eliud Kipchoge

Rafael Nadal speaks on complicated year after receiving award from Spanish king

Rafael Nadal speaks on complicated year after receiving award from Spanish king

Aubameyang delighted to help Chelsea

Aubameyang delighted to help Chelsea

Why the 2022/23 Kenya Premier League has been suspended indefinitely

Why the 2022/23 Kenya Premier League has been suspended indefinitely

Why Erik ten Hag didn't field Cristiano Ronaldo against Man City

Why Erik ten Hag didn't field Cristiano Ronaldo against Man City

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Trending

Social media reactions to the thrilling Manchester Derby
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Only Maguire can stop Haaland' - Reactions rain down as City humiliate United in thrilling Manchester Derby

At least 174 killed at Indonesia soccer game as police use force against crowds
FOOTBALL

At least 175 people killed in Indonesia following 'horrific' fan riots

Benzema ushers Barcelona top of La Liga after missed penalty in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Osasuna

Benzema ushers Barcelona top of La Liga, misses penalty in Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Osasuna

Sergio Perez wins the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix (Full results)
F1

Sergio Perez wins in rainy Singapore ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton as Investigation imminent

Osasuna players tackling Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes

Darko hails Osasuna after ending Real Madrid's 100% La Liga record

A collage of Romelu Lukaku (left) and Luis Suarez (right)
TRENDING

Catch up with today's top trending football news

From left: A collage of Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro, Fred and Erik Ten Hag
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Why Erik ten Hag didn't field Cristiano Ronaldo against Man City

Rafael Nadal is now the outright leader in Tennis men’s history with 22 Grand Slam Major Singles titles.
TENNIS

Rafael Nadal speaks on complicated year after receiving award from Spanish king