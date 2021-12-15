RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

London to host Italy-Argentina champions clash

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Italy will face Argentina in a playoff between the champions of Europe and South America

Italy will face Argentina in a playoff between the champions of Europe and South America Creator: Michael Regan
Italy will face Argentina in a playoff between the champions of Europe and South America Creator: Michael Regan

London will host the first edition of a new intercontinental final between the champions of Europe and South America when Italy face Argentina on June 1, UEFA said on Wednesday.

Wembley is understood to be the preferred venue for the match known as the Finalissima.

The clash is part of a renewed memorandum of understanding between UEFA and CONMEBOL till 2028 which will cover two further editions of the showpiece match in addition to the game next year.

Both confederations have publicly expressed their opposition to FIFA proposals to reform the international match calendar, which include playing a World Cup every two years.

As part of their agreement, UEFA and CONMEBOL will also open a shared office in London.

Wembley hosted the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy in July, which was overshadowed by crowd trouble as ticketless fans stormed the stadium perimeter to break in.

Despite those issues, the home of English football remains a popular venue for UEFA due its 90,000 capacity and array of VIP lounges and corporate hospitality boxes.

Wembley will also host the 2024 Champions League final.

Argentina ended their 28-year wait to win a major international tournament by beating Brazil to win the Copa America in July.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

London to host Italy-Argentina champions clash

London to host Italy-Argentina champions clash

Watford's Burnley clash postponed due to Covid outbreak

Watford's Burnley clash postponed due to Covid outbreak

No regrets for Tuchel over Gallagher loan

No regrets for Tuchel over Gallagher loan

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

Tearful Aguero retires from football due to heart problem

Leicester's postponement plea for Spurs clash dismissed

Leicester's postponement plea for Spurs clash dismissed

Vaccination a sign of 'solidarity', says Liverpool boss Klopp

Vaccination a sign of 'solidarity', says Liverpool boss Klopp

European clubs may withhold players for Africa Cup of Nations

European clubs may withhold players for Africa Cup of Nations

Uruguay name Diego Alonso to replace iconic coach Tabarez

Uruguay name Diego Alonso to replace iconic coach Tabarez

Cologne star Modeste enjoys revenge over Wolfsburg boss Schmadtke

Cologne star Modeste enjoys revenge over Wolfsburg boss Schmadtke

Trending

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

Salah spoils Gerrard's Liverpool return, Ronaldo rides to Man Utd's rescue

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Manchester United's winner against Norwich Creator: Daniel LEAL

Champions League last 16 draw at a glance

Kylian Mbappe (C) and Lionel Messi (R) will be key to PSG's hopes against Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Rohr frustrated at Nigeria sacking before Africa Cup of Nations

German coach Gernot Rohr spent over five years in charge of Nigeria. Creator: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI