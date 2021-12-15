London to host Italy-Argentina champions clash

Wembley is understood to be the preferred venue for the match known as the Finalissima.

The clash is part of a renewed memorandum of understanding between UEFA and CONMEBOL till 2028 which will cover two further editions of the showpiece match in addition to the game next year.

Both confederations have publicly expressed their opposition to FIFA proposals to reform the international match calendar, which include playing a World Cup every two years.

As part of their agreement, UEFA and CONMEBOL will also open a shared office in London.

Wembley hosted the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy in July, which was overshadowed by crowd trouble as ticketless fans stormed the stadium perimeter to break in.

Despite those issues, the home of English football remains a popular venue for UEFA due its 90,000 capacity and array of VIP lounges and corporate hospitality boxes.

Wembley will also host the 2024 Champions League final.