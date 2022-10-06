3 top trending footballers in news today

Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid is close to agreeing on a new deal with Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann.

The deal will enable him to play complete matches after Atletico have were forced into the bizarre situation of using the striker primarily as a substitute this season to avoid buying him for €40M (Sh4,799,973,320) at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Griezmann switched from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona in July 2019 where he flopped drastically after his move. Atletico re-signed him from Barcelona on loan where he is currently.

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is reportedly set to join LA Galaxy after this winter's World Cup, only weeks after returning to Uruguay with Nacional.

Liverpool were chasing the signature of the 35-year-old Uruguayan striker before the LA Galaxy rumours surfaced on October 5, 2022.

Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea were hoping to make use of their match against AC Milan on Wednesday night by holding talks with the club after the Champions League tie regarding Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea is looking forward to offloading Ziyech and Milan showed interest in the Chelsea winger in August 2022 before the closure of the transfer window.

More developing football news

Tottenham is reportedly interested in signing Ajax playmaker Mohamed Kudus, though face stiff competition in their pursuit of the versatile attacker.

Arsenal has been told by Shakhtar Donetsk that they will "have to pay a lot of money" if they want to sign winger Mykhaylo Mudryk from the Ukrainian giants.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insists players are not immune to the criticism of their performances but believes Trent Alexander-Arnold is handling the scrutiny aimed at him in the right way.

