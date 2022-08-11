Lukaku: I thought I'd be hero at Chelsea

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Romelu Lukaku might be regretting his return to Chelsea but now wants to prove his doubters wrong with his loan stint at Inter this season.

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku reflects on disappointing return to Chelsea
Inter striker Romelu Lukaku reflects on disappointing return to Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea last season was certainly not quite how he planned it.

Read Also

Chelsea agreed a £97.5m deal with Inter Milan to bring back the forward to Stamford Bridge in 2021.

The 29-year-old Belgian international managed just 15 goals in 44 appearances for the Blues over the last campaign.

However, Lukaku's struggles were partly down to injuries and illness as the striker failed to live up to expectations following his return.

Romelu Lukaku struggled on his return to Chelsea
Romelu Lukaku struggled on his return to Chelsea Imago

When asked about his struggles at Stamford Bridge last term, he said.

"So many things. I think before, when I left, I wanted to take revenge at Chelsea because when I was young it was my team for 11 years,'' he told DAZN.

"I had the opportunity to go back there and thought I would be a hero, but that wasn’t the case."

Lukaku struggled to break back into Thomas Tuchel's starting XI and soon desperately sought an exit after it became apparently clear how disappointing his return had become.

Chelsea agreed a deal in June to loan back the striker to his former employers Inter and the 29-year-old has now reflected on his time at Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku hopes to hit top-form with Inter this season
Romelu Lukaku hopes to hit top-form with Inter this season AFP

"The season at Chelsea gave me extra motivation to do even better than before.

"I think in one year everyone has forgotten about the things I am capable of doing on the pitch.

"That is a kind of anger that I have inside me. That now the team has it too, which didn’t win last year, all together we hope to do better and bring something home," Lukaku said to DAZN as per The Sun.

During Lukaku's last campaign at Inter, he scored 24 Serie A goals, ultimately helping the club win the Scudetto in 2021.

"It was destiny to play for Inter, like for Anderlecht and Chelsea.

"It was what I imagined, Inter and Anderlecht and Everton gave me the opportunity to become the player I am.

"The love of the people and the fans, for me and for my family, I thank them and I still apologise for how I left, but I have to speak on the pitch," he added.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Manchester United have ended their chase for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong this summer according to reports

    Manchester United finally give up on Frenkie de Jong chase

  • Inter striker Romelu Lukaku reflects on disappointing return to Chelsea

    Lukaku: I thought I'd be hero at Chelsea

  • Benzema helps Real Madrid win 5th UEFA Super Cup.

    Ancelotti lists reasons Benzema must win Ballon d'Or after UEFA Super Cup victory

Recommended articles

Manchester United finally give up on Frenkie de Jong chase

Manchester United finally give up on Frenkie de Jong chase

Kyrgios defeats World Number 1 Medvedev at National Bank Open

Kyrgios defeats World Number 1 Medvedev at National Bank Open

Lukaku: I thought I'd be hero at Chelsea

Lukaku: I thought I'd be hero at Chelsea

Ancelotti lists reasons Benzema must win Ballon d'Or after UEFA Super Cup victory

Ancelotti lists reasons Benzema must win Ballon d'Or after UEFA Super Cup victory

Chicharito give Manchester United fans important advice about Ten Hag's era

Chicharito give Manchester United fans important advice about Ten Hag's era

Faith Kipyegon misses out on World Record by 0.3seconds

Faith Kipyegon misses out on World Record by 0.3seconds

Trending

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and Cameroon's Andre Zambo Anguissa in his squad

Sconcerti defends Napoli president on 'racism' accusations over African players

Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty to a number of rape allegations

Again, Manchester City star pleads NOT guilty to 10th Rape charge

The 2022 Ballon d'Or awards nominees will be announced on Friday, August 12,2022

France Football set to announce 2022 Ballon d'Or nominees this Friday

Africa Super League
ASL

All you need to know about CAF's newly-created Africa Super League

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon crosses the finish line to win the 1500m Women event at the Wanda Diamond League athletics meeting at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco on August 10, 2022. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
DIAMOND LEAGUE

Faith Kipyegon misses out on World Record by 0.3seconds

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez

Chicharito give Manchester United fans important advice about Ten Hag's era

Benzema helps Real Madrid win 5th UEFA Super Cup.

Ancelotti lists reasons Benzema must win Ballon d'Or after UEFA Super Cup victory

The location of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official countdown clock
QATAR 2022

FIFA World Cup to get new kickoff date