RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Madrid court orders imprisonment of France footballer Lucas Hernandez

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Lucas Hernandez (L) won the Nations League title with France on Sunday alongside his brother Theo (R)

Lucas Hernandez (L) won the Nations League title with France on Sunday alongside his brother Theo (R) Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA
Lucas Hernandez (L) won the Nations League title with France on Sunday alongside his brother Theo (R) Creator: MIGUEL MEDINA

A Madrid court on Wednesday announced it had ordered the imprisonment of France and Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez for violating a restraining order in 2017.

Recommended articles

Hernandez, a 2018 World Cup winner, will have to appear before a court next Tuesday, but he has appealed against the sentence.

The 25-year-old was arrested four years ago for violating a court order banning him from contacting his girlfriend after a violent altercation between the two.

In December 2019, Hernandez was sentenced to six months in prison for breaking the restraining order.

In Spain, those sentenced to less than two years do not usually go to prison, but in this case, as it was a repeat offence, Hernandez has been ordered to.

In February 2017, Hernandez was arrested after his girlfriend was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a fight between them.

Neither made a complaint against the other but both were charged by Spain's public prosecutor.

The then-Atletico Madrid player and his girlfriend were each sentenced to 31 days of community service.

They were also ordered not to see each other for six months.

Four months later, Hernandez was arrested at the Madrid airport in the company of his partner, who was not arrested as her own restraining order had not yet been formally served.

Hernandez was part of the France squad who won the Nations League title last weekend.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why Otile Brown & Nadia Mukami’s top songs are missing from YouTube [Explained]

Why Otile Brown & Nadia Mukami’s top songs are missing from YouTube [Explained]

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

Trending

Saudi-led consortium completes Newcastle United takeover

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

France face Belgium hoping to banish memories of Euro flop

France were dumped out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland in the last 16 Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Mount just getting started after Ballon d'Or nomination

Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount has been nominated in a 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or Creator: CARL RECINE

Fourth division unknown scores to stun Nigeria in World Cup

Moses Simon (L) of Nigeria and Saint-cyr Ngam-Ngam (R) of the Central African Republic contest possession during a World Cup qualifier in Lagos on Thursday. Creator: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI